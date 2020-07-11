Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM

291 Apartments for rent in Santa Clara, CA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
$
26 Units Available
Calvert
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,302
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,936
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,794
1508 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
14 Units Available
Rivermark of Santa Clara
Estancia Santa Clara
1650 Hope Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,504
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,722
1245 sqft
Resort-like community with stunning pool and landscaping. Easy access to I-880 and Rt 237. Luxury community with walk-in closets, updated appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
29 Units Available
Villas on the Boulevard
2615 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1192 sqft
Prime location in Santa Clara close to employers, shopping and dining. Community features two lush courtyards, 24-hour fitness center, Bocce ball court and pool. Locate close to Central Expressway and Highway 101.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Tuscany
3229 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,756
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
892 sqft
Apartments feature air conditioning, laundry, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Community offers BBQ grills, gym, parking and pool. Located close to public transportation on Highway 82.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
Old Orchard
2200 Monroe St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
853 sqft
One- and two-bedroom modern apartments with fireplace, patio or balcony and covered parking. Enjoy pool, courtyard, hot tub and gym, and on-site laundry. On public transit line with easy access to shopping, dining and San Tomas Expressway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
The Old Quad
Domicilio
431 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$2,275
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,870
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1230 sqft
Near Santa Clara University. Luxurious bathrooms with marble counters, gourmet kitchens with large pantries, and private patios or balconies with breathtaking views. On-site theater, fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
58 Units Available
Hearth
2870 Kaiser Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,668
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,304
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly community with rooftop pool, fitness center. Furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bike storage, parking. Near Central Park, schools, public transit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,924
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,507
1187 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and custom finishes. Tenants get access to a pool and hot tub, courtyard and clubhouse. Easy access to I-280 and the San Tomas Expressway. Close to Pruneridge Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
89 Units Available
Mansion Grove Apartments
502 Mansion Park Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,139
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right in the middle of I-880, Rt. 101 and Rt. 237. Levi's Stadium, California's Great America nearby. Luxurious, charming apartments on prestigious grounds. Fitness center, two pools. Granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
32 Units Available
Nantucket Apartments
1600 Nantucket Cir, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1001 sqft
Minutes from the city's amenities and schools. Each apartment offers stunning features, modern appliances and large windows. On-site business center, fitness center and pool available. High-end community with elegance.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
35 Units Available
The Old Quad
Summerwood
444 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,179
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1070 sqft
In addition to Japanese-style gardens, this community offers its residents a yoga studio, clubhouse, hot tub, 24-hour gym and even waterfalls. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Located near Mariposa Gardens Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
32 Units Available
Rivermark of Santa Clara
550 Moreland
550 Moreland Way, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,710
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,232
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,663
1722 sqft
Only minutes from Rivermark Village, this eco-friendly apartment complex is fitted with energy efficient appliances, air conditioning, fireplace and granite counter-tops. Other amenities include media room, hot-tub and parking. Easy access to the Montague Expy.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
13 Units Available
The Old Quad
Park Central Apartments
1050 Benton St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,418
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
948 sqft
Recently renovated development with beautiful grounds. Saltwater pool, fitness center and courtyard. Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Near Santa Clara University and San Jose international Airport. Short hop to I-880 or Rt. 101.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
15 Units Available
The Old Quad
Timberleaf
2147 Newhall St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,427
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,861
1000 sqft
Near Santa Clara University and I-880. Smoke-free community of one- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, wood-burning fireplaces, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Gym, community garden and pool. Garage spaces available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
20 Units Available
The Carlyle
4500 Carlyle Ct, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1345 sqft
An upscale community with modern features throughout. On-site spa, pool and poolside cabanas. Each home features a private balcony or patio and updated appliances. Community fitness center and lots of walking areas.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Solera
2050 Royal Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
973 sqft
Airy apartments located near local elementary school. 1-2 bedroom units feature breakfast nooks, extra storage, kitchen appliances and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community has lighted pool, gym and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
30 Units Available
River Terrace
730 Agnew Road, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,556
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,154
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,213
1496 sqft
River Terrace offers remarkable amenities and luxury apartments in Santa Clara. Relax in our Mediterranean-styled swimming pool, workout in the fitness center, and gather in the entertainment lounge.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
18 Units Available
Montecito
3765 Tamarack Ln, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$1,989
322 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,399
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1020 sqft
Set amid majestic redwood trees and a peaceful manicured courtyard, these Santa Clara-based apartment homes are pet-friendly and completely smoke-free. Rooms include air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Short walk to Koreatown and close to I-280.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
3 Units Available
Hidden Lake
3375 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Highway 62 and Homestead Shopping Center. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has pool, gym, hot tub and BBQ grills.

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
2187 Pasetta Drive
2187 Pasetta Drive, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
748 sqft
Coming available is a spectacular 2 bedroom 1 bath second floor unit in Santa Clara. This home is located in a great community near shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, tech companies, public transportation and major freeway access.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2960 Via Torino Place
2960 Via Torino Place, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1730 sqft
Recent build 3bed/3.5bath townhouse in Santa Clara for Rent - Great location in Santa Clara. Close to Kaiser, Apple, parks, grocery, shopping, etc... - Spacious 3 story townhouse with 3 bedroom and 3.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2899 Toyon Drive
2899 Toyon Drive, Santa Clara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,595
1777 sqft
Beautiful and Bright 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Santa Clara Home w/Cupertino Schools - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Santa Clara home w/Cupertino Schools featuring remodeled dine-in kitchen, spacious living room and formal dining room.

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Rivermark of Santa Clara
530 Mansion Court
530 Mansion Court, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,213
960 sqft
2B/2B available for sub-lease at Mansion Grove complex apartment, near Rivermark plaza, Santa Clara, starting 1st of Jan, 2020.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
The Old Quad
1390 MADISON STREET
1390 Madison Street, Santa Clara, CA
8 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Charming, unfurnished, 8 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, single-family home property rental in the Old Quad neighborhood in Santa Clara.

July 2020 Santa Clara Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Santa Clara Rent Report. Santa Clara rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Clara rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Santa Clara rents decline sharply over the past month

Santa Clara rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Santa Clara stand at $2,228 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,792 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Santa Clara's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Jose Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Santa Clara over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,395; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,064; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Clara

    As rents have fallen moderately in Santa Clara, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Clara is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Santa Clara's median two-bedroom rent of $2,792 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Santa Clara fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including New York (-1.6%), Boston (-1.6%), and Denver (-1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Clara than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,133, where Santa Clara is nearly two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,100
    $2,640
    -0.9%
    -1.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,310
    $2,890
    -0.8%
    -2.1%
    Santa Clara
    $2,230
    $2,790
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Mountain View
    $2,140
    $2,680
    -1.2%
    -3.1%
    Milpitas
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Cupertino
    $4,040
    $5,060
    -1.3%
    -2.7%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,400
    0.1%
    2.1%
    Campbell
    $1,940
    $2,440
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Los Gatos
    $2,060
    $2,590
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

