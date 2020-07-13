Amenities
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email.Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Hearth pairs the resonance of nature with the vibrant warmth of home. It all centers on the holistic rooftop experience: a full-length pool, surrounded by fire pits, gas grills, and an expansive deck. A Neighborhood Lounge which doubles as a flexible common area and hybrid Theater. A powerhouse cardio and strength Fitness Center with vibrant, kinetic design. Everything blended together with a focus on modern technology and natural design. An ultramodern Fitness Center equipped for yoga, Pilates and boot camps-plus a Great Indoors game room, including a surprisingly accurate golf simulator, an HD flat screen TV with seating area, a hammock corner, a handcrafted ping pong table, a chef-ready kitchen, a communal dining area and more. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional ...