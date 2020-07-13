All apartments in Santa Clara
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

Hearth

Open Now until 6pm
2870 Kaiser Dr · (424) 352-7209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
6 Weeks Free on Select Apartments
Location

2870 Kaiser Dr, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$2,668

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Unit S145 · Avail. now

$2,729

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$2,739

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

See 25+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 128 · Avail. now

$3,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Unit 151 · Avail. now

$3,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Unit 116 · Avail. now

$3,443

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

See 25+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hearth.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
yoga
elevator
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
carport
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
lobby
nest technology
package receiving
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email.Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Hearth pairs the resonance of nature with the vibrant warmth of home. It all centers on the holistic rooftop experience: a full-length pool, surrounded by fire pits, gas grills, and an expansive deck. A Neighborhood Lounge which doubles as a flexible common area and hybrid Theater. A powerhouse cardio and strength Fitness Center with vibrant, kinetic design. Everything blended together with a focus on modern technology and natural design. An ultramodern Fitness Center equipped for yoga, Pilates and boot camps-plus a Great Indoors game room, including a surprisingly accurate golf simulator, an HD flat screen TV with seating area, a hammock corner, a handcrafted ping pong table, a chef-ready kitchen, a communal dining area and more. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets per household
rent: $65 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50-150/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hearth have any available units?
Hearth has 56 units available starting at $2,668 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does Hearth have?
Some of Hearth's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hearth currently offering any rent specials?
Hearth is offering the following rent specials: 6 Weeks Free on Select Apartments
Is Hearth pet-friendly?
Yes, Hearth is pet friendly.
Does Hearth offer parking?
Yes, Hearth offers parking.
Does Hearth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hearth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hearth have a pool?
Yes, Hearth has a pool.
Does Hearth have accessible units?
No, Hearth does not have accessible units.
Does Hearth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hearth has units with dishwashers.
