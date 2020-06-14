70 Furnished Apartments for rent in Santa Clara, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
57 Units Available
Hearth
2870 Kaiser Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,771
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly community with rooftop pool, fitness center. Furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bike storage, parking. Near Central Park, schools, public transit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
35 Units Available
River Terrace
730 Agnew Road, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,368
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River Terrace offers remarkable amenities and luxury apartments in Santa Clara. Relax in our Mediterranean-styled swimming pool and hydro-massage spa, workout in the fitness center, and gather in the entertainment lounge.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
892 Gallatin Dr # B
892 Gallatin Dr, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Available 07/12/20 Cook in the fully equipped kitchen that contains a gas range, dishwasher, microwave, and beautiful new refrigerator.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
892 Gallatin Dr
892 Gallatin Drive, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Available 07/12/20 Cook in the fully equipped kitchen that contains a gas range, dishwasher, microwave and beautiful new refrigerator. Pots and pans cookware set is provided along with a variety of cooking utensils for your gourmet cooking enjoyment.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1720 Halford Ave 133
1720 Halford Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
700 sqft
Sophisticated, Elegant, Remodeled and Furnished. - Property Id: 283988 Sophisticated, elegant, spacious, completely remodeled and fully furnished (with all electronic appliances and WiFi) 1Br / 1Bth in absolutely pristine condition.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2930 Sanor PL 105
2930 Sanor Pl, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1466 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new home for rent in Santa Clara by award winning builder SummerHill Homes. Nuevo at Lawrence Station is the new urban town, with 3 acres of parks, community garden, dog park, outdoor movie park and neighborhood-serving retail.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Clara
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
AIRE
3401 Iron Point Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,323
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,698
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,051
1126 sqft
This boutique hotel-like community offers a modern design. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck. Euro-inspired kitchens and finishes throughout. A short walk to public transportation. Near Silicon Valley employers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Ponderosa
13 Units Available
Sofi Sunnyvale
963 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,799
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,946
950 sqft
Near Sunken Garden Golf Course, schools and public transportation. Recently-renovated, smoke-free, one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available. One underground parking space included in lease. Pool.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Murphy
61 Units Available
Avalon Silicon Valley
1257 Lakeside Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,557
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,357
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,675
1310 sqft
Just off Highway 101. Recently renovated with fireplaces, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Plenty of on-site amenities including a business center, clubhouse, garage and pool. A media room, gym and sauna are also available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Magliocco-Huff
6 Units Available
Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,931
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the city. On-site cooking pavilion, resort-style heated pool, outdoor fireplace, and a fitness center. Large kitchens with granite countertops and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Ponderosa
17 Units Available
Birchwood
1230 Henderson Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
880 sqft
Complete with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, these units offer generous storage, dishwashers, cottage-style kitchens, ceiling fans, large closets and private entrances. Kitchens are modern and upgraded and units feature open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Vallco Park South
8 Units Available
Main Street Cupertino Lofts
19500 Vallco Pkwy, Cupertino, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,862
1127 sqft
Close to Highway 280, these homes feature walk-in showers, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and extra storage room. Community amenities include a clubhouse and a bike garage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Vallco Park South
10 Units Available
Nineteen800
19700 Vallco Pkwy #180, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,883
1550 sqft
Spacious closets, in-unit washer and dryer, energy-efficient appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include bike share, private cinema, fitness center, fireplace lounge, playground and game room. Pet-friendly.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Rinconada
1 Unit Available
18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014
18896 Loree Avenue, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1308 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec463350c4b7042814b1971 Fully furnished, Newly renovated 3br/2ba single family, single story house available in a safe residential neighborhood in Cupertino.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Clara
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 01:19am
$
76 Units Available
Modera San Pedro Square
28 N Almaden Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
964 sqft
Located in the heart of San Joses premier district, Modera San Pedro Square is filled with excitement and features one- and two-bedroom apartment homes amid a stunning array of amenities.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Midtown
66 Units Available
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,730
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1179 sqft
Premier homes with extra storage and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, yoga studio, coffee bar and pool. Right near I-880 and Great Mall Parkway. Close to Great Mall of the Bay Area.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown San Jose
25 Units Available
Fountain Plaza
190 Ryland St, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,112
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1150 sqft
This community is only minutes from the San Jose Market Center and Guadalupe River Park. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include garage parking, hot tub, pool and gym. Furnished units are available.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown San Jose
34 Units Available
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,290
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,540
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1097 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,065
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,479
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,811
1089 sqft
Perfect location, close to the new Berryessa BART, and Highways 101 and 680 for easy access to the Bay Area. Luxurious living with Skydeck, pool and spa, billiards, yoga center and outdoor courtyard.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Lakewood
39 Units Available
Mission Pointe
1063 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1007 sqft
Within walking distance of Tasman Light Rail. Recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, grill area, pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown San Jose
15 Units Available
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1075 sqft
Gated community in San Jose downtown. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, private patios, walk-in closets, and recessed lighting. Residents have access to a year-round heated pool, fitness center, and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Old Mountain View
34 Units Available
eaves Creekside
151 Calderon Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$1,815
269 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,335
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,109
967 sqft
Minutes from Central Expressway and Route 85. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. On-site volleyball court, clubhouse, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Game room available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Countrybrook Lagoon
32 Units Available
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,301
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
998 sqft
A beautiful community just off I-680. Innovative playground, on-site tennis court, 24-hour gym and game room. Recently renovated with fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Sparkling pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Garden Alameda
23 Units Available
Avalon Morrison Park
899 Morrison Park Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,739
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1633 sqft
Open concept, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ice maker and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, courtyard, gym, bike storage, BBQ area, fire pit and pool. Pets are welcome.

June 2020 Santa Clara Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Santa Clara Rent Report. Santa Clara rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Clara rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Santa Clara rents decline sharply over the past month

Santa Clara rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Santa Clara stand at $2,247 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,817 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Santa Clara's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Santa Clara over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Jose metro with a two-bedroom median of $5,130.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.0%).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Clara

    As rents have fallen slightly in Santa Clara, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Clara is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • Santa Clara's median two-bedroom rent of $2,817 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Santa Clara.
    • While rents in Santa Clara fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Clara than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where Santa Clara is nearly two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

