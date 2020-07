Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool on-site laundry carport courtyard hot tub

Solera is a charming community of apartments in Santa Clara. Our large one and two bedroom floor plans include spacious fully-equipped kitchens with breakfast nooks, large closets with linen space, private patios and decks, and ceiling fans. Select apartment homes come with a private backyard and upgraded interior finishes. Residents at Solera can enjoy the convenience of the community swimming pool, laundry care center, and their own assigned parking spot. Adding to all our great amenities is our location-just minutes from The Fields, Santana Row, Valley Fair, and the greenest parks in the county.