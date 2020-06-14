177 Apartments for rent in Santa Clara, CA with hardwood floors
A hub for technology, a home for sports teams (soccer and football) and a city set on reducing its carbon footprint, Santa Clara is located in the Silicon Valley at the tip of the San Francisco Bay. About 45 minutes from San Francisco, Santa Clara is often referred to as the “mission city” and its mission seems to be providing residents with environmentally friendly living.
Being green is a big thing in Santa Clara. The city has its own greenhouse, features many solar powered homes and has more plans for energy efficiency up its sleeves. But it has much more to offer than earth-friendly policies. It is home to the 49ers headquarters/practice facilities (and soon their new stadium), as well as the San Jose Sharks soccer team. Golf, tennis, skate parks, a theme park, museums, shopping and business all coexist here—along with some pretty awesome palm trees! Welcome to Santa Clara, it seems as though the only thing missing is you. Let's find you an apartment!
Having trouble with Craigslist Santa Clara? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Santa Clara renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.