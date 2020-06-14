Apartment List
177 Apartments for rent in Santa Clara, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Santa Clara renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
$
34 Units Available
River Terrace
730 Agnew Road, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,368
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River Terrace offers remarkable amenities and luxury apartments in Santa Clara. Relax in our Mediterranean-styled swimming pool and hydro-massage spa, workout in the fitness center, and gather in the entertainment lounge.
$
Calvert
14 Units Available
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,126
1508 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
$
The Old Quad
32 Units Available
Summerwood
444 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1070 sqft
In addition to Japanese-style gardens, this community offers its residents a yoga studio, clubhouse, hot tub, 24-hour gym and even waterfalls. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Located near Mariposa Gardens Shopping Center.
$
33 Units Available
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,793
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,486
1187 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and custom finishes. Tenants get access to a pool and hot tub, courtyard and clubhouse. Easy access to I-280 and the San Tomas Expressway. Close to Pruneridge Golf Club.
28 Units Available
Nantucket Apartments
1600 Nantucket Cir, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,560
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1001 sqft
Minutes from the city's amenities and schools. Each apartment offers stunning features, modern appliances and large windows. On-site business center, fitness center and pool available. High-end community with elegance.
56 Units Available
Hearth
2870 Kaiser Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,771
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly community with rooftop pool, fitness center. Furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bike storage, parking. Near Central Park, schools, public transit.
$
19 Units Available
Old Orchard
2200 Monroe St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
853 sqft
One- and two-bedroom modern apartments with fireplace, patio or balcony and covered parking. Enjoy pool, courtyard, hot tub and gym, and on-site laundry. On public transit line with easy access to shopping, dining and San Tomas Expressway.
$
9 Units Available
Alderwood Apartments
900 Pepper Tree Ln, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom, smoke-free apartments near Santa Clara High School, parks and shopping. All units have granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Carport included in lease. Facilities include 24-hour gym and pool. Small pets welcome.
$
The Old Quad
27 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
1050 Benton St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,517
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,064
948 sqft
Recently renovated development with beautiful grounds. Saltwater pool, fitness center and courtyard. Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Near Santa Clara University and San Jose international Airport. Short hop to I-880 or Rt. 101.
The Old Quad
20 Units Available
Timberleaf
2147 Newhall St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,461
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,784
1000 sqft
Near Santa Clara University and I-880. Smoke-free community of one- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, wood-burning fireplaces, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Gym, community garden and pool. Garage spaces available.
10 Units Available
Greenpointe Apartments
1599 Warburton Ave, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Rotary Park and just minutes from Los Caminos Plaza, this community offers covered parking, multiple laundry facilities, corporate suites and a pool. Apartments include hardwood-style flooring, private patios/balconies and walk-in closets.
18 Units Available
The Carlyle
4500 Carlyle Ct, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale community with modern features throughout. On-site spa, pool and poolside cabanas. Each home features a private balcony or patio and updated appliances. Community fitness center and lots of walking areas.
$
The Old Quad
13 Units Available
Domicilio
431 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$2,345
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1230 sqft
Near Santa Clara University. Luxurious bathrooms with marble counters, gourmet kitchens with large pantries, and private patios or balconies with breathtaking views. On-site theater, fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool.
5 Units Available
Hidden Lake
3375 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Highway 62 and Homestead Shopping Center. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has pool, gym, hot tub and BBQ grills.
The Old Quad
1 Unit Available
Tamarack
1255 Lincoln Street, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
888 sqft
This community offers a pool, sundeck, guest parking and furnished apartments. Units include custom cabinetry, private balconies, walk-in closets and private entrances. Property is nearby Santa Clara University, Franklin Square and Civic Center Park.

1 Unit Available
3371 Creighton Place
3371 Creighton Place, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
710 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30,2020.

1 Unit Available
2540 Bowers Ave Unit 2
2540 Bowers Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Cozy, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathrooms duplex triplex in a friendly neighborhood in Santa Clara.

1 Unit Available
1690 Civic Center Dr., #301
1690 Civic Center Drive, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1071 sqft
Spacious Townhouse in the Heart of Santa Clara - Conveniently located in the Verona complex in the heart of Santa Clara, this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse has it all.

1 Unit Available
3735 Pruneridge Ave
3735 Pruneridge Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1700 sqft
Huge 612 sqft living room. 1 office. Smart lock & thermostat. 55" TVs with Netflix in the master bedroom & living room. Central AC. Remodeled bathrooms with a bidet in the master bathroom. Solid wood floors. 0.4-mile to Apple spaceship campus.

1 Unit Available
2632 Wallace Street
2632 Wallace Street, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
985 sqft
This 900 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 2632 Wallace St Santa Clara, California. This home includes newer paint, and new water heater. There are hardwood floors throughout the home.

Rivermark of Santa Clara
1 Unit Available
4468 Laird Circle
4468 Laird Circle, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1588 sqft
THIS IS A MUST SEE!!! Beautiful 3BR, 3BA Tri Level Townhome, very spacious with lots of Light. This home features a Gourmet Kitchen with Gas Stove, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops and lots of Cabinets.

1 Unit Available
2128 Monroe St Apt 4
2128 Monroe Street, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Upstairs Apartment with Fresh Paint, Private 1 Car Garage & Shared Back Yard! 2128 Monroe St #4 is close to Norman Y.

1 Unit Available
1720 Halford Ave 133
1720 Halford Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
678 sqft
Sophisticated, Elegant, Remodeled and Furnished. - Property Id: 283988 Sophisticated, elegant, spacious, completely remodeled and fully furnished (with all electronic appliances and WiFi) 1Br / 1Bth in absolutely pristine condition.

1 Unit Available
2381 Nobili Avenue
2381 Nobili Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
2416 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Your Home: You'll love this charming 4 bed, 3 bath single family home located precisely in the dynamic city of Santa Clara within the prestigious Silicon Valley! This home offers flowing hardwood floors, sprawling kitchen, car garage, a spacious
City Guide for Santa Clara, CA

A hub for technology, a home for sports teams (soccer and football) and a city set on reducing its carbon footprint, Santa Clara is located in the Silicon Valley at the tip of the San Francisco Bay. About 45 minutes from San Francisco, Santa Clara is often referred to as the “mission city” and its mission seems to be providing residents with environmentally friendly living.

Being green is a big thing in Santa Clara. The city has its own greenhouse, features many solar powered homes and has more plans for energy efficiency up its sleeves. But it has much more to offer than earth-friendly policies. It is home to the 49ers headquarters/practice facilities (and soon their new stadium), as well as the San Jose Sharks soccer team. Golf, tennis, skate parks, a theme park, museums, shopping and business all coexist here—along with some pretty awesome palm trees! Welcome to Santa Clara, it seems as though the only thing missing is you. Let's find you an apartment!

Having trouble with Craigslist Santa Clara? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Santa Clara, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Santa Clara renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

