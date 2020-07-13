431 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95050 The Old Quad
Studio
Unit 3306 · Avail. now
$2,265
Studio · 1 Bath · 489 sqft
Unit 1422 · Avail. now
$2,340
Studio · 1 Bath · 489 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 5316 · Avail. Aug 15
$2,845
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Domicilio.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
media room
garage
car charging
e-payments
guest suite
internet access
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available. That's right, you can safely and securely be granted access to a model unit to envision in-person your new life at our property, on your own terms. Want to learn more about how to schedule a Self-Guided Tour? Call or email us today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)