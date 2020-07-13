All apartments in Santa Clara
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

Domicilio

Open Now until 6pm
431 El Camino Real · (408) 471-1365
Rent Special
Lease Now and Receive Up to 1 Months Free! Contact our leasing office for more details.
Location

431 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95050
The Old Quad

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 3306 · Avail. now

$2,265

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 489 sqft

Unit 1422 · Avail. now

$2,340

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 489 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 5316 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Domicilio.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
media room
garage
car charging
e-payments
guest suite
internet access
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available. That's right, you can safely and securely be granted access to a model unit to envision in-person your new life at our property, on your own terms. Want to learn more about how to schedule a Self-Guided Tour? Call or email us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Domicilio have any available units?
Domicilio has 3 units available starting at $2,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does Domicilio have?
Some of Domicilio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Domicilio currently offering any rent specials?
Domicilio is offering the following rent specials: Lease Now and Receive Up to 1 Months Free! Contact our leasing office for more details.
Is Domicilio pet-friendly?
Yes, Domicilio is pet friendly.
Does Domicilio offer parking?
Yes, Domicilio offers parking.
Does Domicilio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Domicilio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Domicilio have a pool?
Yes, Domicilio has a pool.
Does Domicilio have accessible units?
No, Domicilio does not have accessible units.
Does Domicilio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Domicilio has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Laguna Clara
3131 Homestead Rd
Santa Clara, CA 95051
The Carlyle
4500 Carlyle Ct
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Montecito
3765 Tamarack Ln
Santa Clara, CA 95051
550 Moreland
550 Moreland Way
Santa Clara, CA 95054
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95014
Mansion Grove Apartments
502 Mansion Park Dr
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Tuscany
3229 El Camino Real
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Bella Vista Luxury Apartments
1500 Vista Club Cir
Santa Clara, CA 95054

