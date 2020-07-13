All apartments in Santa Clara
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:53 PM

Cobalt Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
50 Saratoga Ave · (408) 380-2652
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 1.5 Months Free on Select Apartments
Location

50 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 232 · Avail. now

$2,924

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit 332 · Avail. now

$2,948

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit 119 · Avail. now

$2,974

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$3,507

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Unit 118 · Avail. Aug 12

$3,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Unit 113 · Avail. now

$3,619

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cobalt Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
hot tub
package receiving
smoke-free community
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Cobalt is a bespoke experience, every detail handpicked for a spectrum of good daily habits. The luxury amenities include a courtyard experience with pool, a dynamic fitness center, a rooftop lounge and a hybrid neighbor clubhouse, all bound together with emergent tech amenities. From tasteful design to the varied collaborative spaces, the elements of Cobalt is fused modern living with a forward thinking technology. It is a restful center, right in the middle of it all. A place to settle in, ready for whatever comes next. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets per household
rent: $65 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Garage parking available.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cobalt Apartments have any available units?
Cobalt Apartments has 24 units available starting at $2,924 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does Cobalt Apartments have?
Some of Cobalt Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cobalt Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cobalt Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Up to 1.5 Months Free on Select Apartments
Is Cobalt Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cobalt Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cobalt Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cobalt Apartments offers parking.
Does Cobalt Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cobalt Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cobalt Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Cobalt Apartments has a pool.
Does Cobalt Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cobalt Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cobalt Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cobalt Apartments has units with dishwashers.

