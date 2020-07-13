All apartments in Santa Clara
Find more places like Alderwood Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Clara, CA
/
Alderwood Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Alderwood Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
900 Pepper Tree Ln · (408) 260-5219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 Month Free on Select Apartments
Browse Similar Places
Santa Clara
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

900 Pepper Tree Ln, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0222 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,688

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 9111 · Avail. now

$2,694

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 0617 · Avail. now

$2,694

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alderwood Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
smoke-free community
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Shady walkways and tranquil fountains set the stage for the undeniable sense of comfort that sets the Alderwood Apartments in Santa Clara apart. Beyond the serene confines of our front gate lies a host of eclectic boutiques, exotic eats, spectacular parks and some of the biggest employers in the tech sector. For luxury living that immediately feels like home, the Alderwood Apartments in Santa Clara are the place to be.(Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets per household
rent: $65 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. Additional spaces available to lease upon request.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alderwood Apartments have any available units?
Alderwood Apartments has 10 units available starting at $2,688 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does Alderwood Apartments have?
Some of Alderwood Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alderwood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Alderwood Apartments is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free on Select Apartments
Is Alderwood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Alderwood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Alderwood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Alderwood Apartments offers parking.
Does Alderwood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Alderwood Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Alderwood Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Alderwood Apartments has a pool.
Does Alderwood Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Alderwood Apartments has accessible units.
Does Alderwood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alderwood Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Alderwood Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summerwood
444 Saratoga Ave
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Hidden Lake
3375 Homestead Rd
Santa Clara, CA 95051
550 Moreland
550 Moreland Way
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Mansion Grove Apartments
502 Mansion Park Dr
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Hearth
2870 Kaiser Dr
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Bella Vista Luxury Apartments
1500 Vista Club Cir
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Timberleaf
2147 Newhall St
Santa Clara, CA 95050

Similar Pages

Santa Clara 1 BedroomsSanta Clara 2 Bedrooms
Santa Clara Apartments with ParkingSanta Clara Pet Friendly Places
Santa Clara Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Old Quad
Rivermark Of Santa Clara

Apartments Near Colleges

Mission CollegeSanta Clara University
College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity