Boardwalk Apartments
Boardwalk Apartments

3770 Flora Vista Ave · (408) 260-5687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3770 Flora Vista Ave, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0503W · Avail. now

$2,558

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 0907 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,563

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 0509W · Avail. now

$2,573

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0807 · Avail. Aug 24

$3,173

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 0805 · Avail. Aug 14

$3,188

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 0808 · Avail. Aug 24

$3,203

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Boardwalk Apartments.

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
community garden
hot tub
lobby
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email.Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Intertwined with a soothing canal system that winds through shady tress and rolling lawns, the Boardwalk Apartments in Santa Clara are the height of tranquility and luxury. With a WalkScore of 71, getting around on foot is a walk in (or to) the park. And nearby Santana Row offers a vast selection of shops, restaurants and spas-a popular destination for all necessities and frivolities. And with El Camino Real and Lawrence Expressway right down the street, new experiences are never far. Just a short commute from the Silicon Valley tech moguls, the Boardwalk Apartments in Santa Clara are an ideally located oasis. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets per household
rent: $65 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Other, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Boardwalk Apartments have any available units?
Boardwalk Apartments has 20 units available starting at $2,558 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does Boardwalk Apartments have?
Some of Boardwalk Apartments's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Boardwalk Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Boardwalk Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Boardwalk Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Boardwalk Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Boardwalk Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Boardwalk Apartments offers parking.
Does Boardwalk Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Boardwalk Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Boardwalk Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Boardwalk Apartments has a pool.
Does Boardwalk Apartments have accessible units?
No, Boardwalk Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Boardwalk Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Boardwalk Apartments has units with dishwashers.
