Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email.Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Intertwined with a soothing canal system that winds through shady tress and rolling lawns, the Boardwalk Apartments in Santa Clara are the height of tranquility and luxury. With a WalkScore of 71, getting around on foot is a walk in (or to) the park. And nearby Santana Row offers a vast selection of shops, restaurants and spas-a popular destination for all necessities and frivolities. And with El Camino Real and Lawrence Expressway right down the street, new experiences are never far. Just a short commute from the Silicon Valley tech moguls, the Boardwalk Apartments in Santa Clara are an ideally located oasis. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)