Last updated June 12 2020

131 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Santa Clara, CA

Rivermark of Santa Clara
12 Units Available
Estancia Santa Clara
1650 Hope Dr, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,032
1245 sqft
Resort-like community with stunning pool and landscaping. Easy access to I-880 and Rt 237. Luxury community with walk-in closets, updated appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Calvert
14 Units Available
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,161
1508 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
$
Rivermark of Santa Clara
35 Units Available
550 Moreland
550 Moreland Way, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1722 sqft
Only minutes from Rivermark Village, this eco-friendly apartment complex is fitted with energy efficient appliances, air conditioning, fireplace and granite counter-tops. Other amenities include media room, hot-tub and parking. Easy access to the Montague Expy.
$
76 Units Available
Mansion Grove Apartments
502 Mansion Park Dr, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,421
1525 sqft
Right in the middle of I-880, Rt. 101 and Rt. 237. Levi's Stadium, California's Great America nearby. Luxurious, charming apartments on prestigious grounds. Fitness center, two pools. Granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry.

1 Unit Available
3416 Forbes Avenue
3416 Forbes Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
Charming four bedroom, two full bath single-family home. 1,420 sq.ft. The major intersection is Lawrence Expressway and Pruneridge Ave. Located close to many tech companies.

1 Unit Available
2632 Wallace Street
2632 Wallace Street, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
985 sqft
This 900 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 2632 Wallace St Santa Clara, California. This home includes newer paint, and new water heater. There are hardwood floors throughout the home.

1 Unit Available
2314 Augusta Place
2314 Augusta Place, Santa Clara, CA
Available 07/02/20 Nice house in Santa Clara for rent - Property Id: 71289 absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-story home in Santa Clara! Sunroom and remodeled garage give you extra spaces! Conveniently located near Monroe Avenue,

1 Unit Available
4032 Davis Street
4032 Davis Street, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1750 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit in Santa Clara - 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath duplex with 1750sq feet of living space, attached two car garage, central heat/AC, fully remodeled and ready for immediate occupancy.

1 Unit Available
196 N. Cypress Avenue
196 Cypress Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
196 N. Cypress Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home in Santa Clara! - This gorgeous 3,000+ sq/ft home is located in the Forest-Pruneridge Neighborhood of Santa Clara, just blocks away from Valley Fair Mall and Santana Row.

1 Unit Available
2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN
2602 Knightsbridge Lane, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1369 sqft
2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN Available 07/22/20 3DB/2.5BA - Clean 2-story townhouse in desirable, vibrant area! Available - 07/22! - IF YOU ARE INTERESTED APPLY ASAP AT WWW.RENTNORCAL.COM.

1 Unit Available
2441 Austin Place
2441 Austin Place, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1389 sqft
Renovated 3 Bed / 2 Bath gorgeous single family home near Henry Schmidt Park.

1 Unit Available
2381 Nobili Avenue
2381 Nobili Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
Your Home: You'll love this charming 4 bed, 3 bath single family home located precisely in the dynamic city of Santa Clara within the prestigious Silicon Valley! This home offers flowing hardwood floors, sprawling kitchen, car garage, a spacious

Rivermark of Santa Clara
1 Unit Available
4468 Laird Circle
4468 Laird Circle, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1588 sqft
THIS IS A MUST SEE!!! Beautiful 3BR, 3BA Tri Level Townhome, very spacious with lots of Light. This home features a Gourmet Kitchen with Gas Stove, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops and lots of Cabinets.

1 Unit Available
732 Fairlane Avenue
732 Fairlane Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
This lovely 2 Story home features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, a Living Room and Family Room, Dining Area and Kitchen with lots of Cabinets Space.

Rivermark of Santa Clara
1 Unit Available
4026 Fitzpatrick Way
4026 Fitzpatrick Way, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious and bright 3 bedroom and 2.5bath house. 2 garage parking spots. Walk to GBus (and other shuttle) stops, shops, park, library, swimming pool and others. Now with wooden floor on upstairs (pictures to be updated).

1 Unit Available
3783 Edgefield Drive
3783 Edgefield Drive, Santa Clara, CA
- Virtual Tour Link: https://youtu.be/URwQC7GYksk 360 Tour Link: https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=PMrXCH8QskeMReVYJwK1Ww Welcome Home! Quiet and spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 1685 Sq. ft. home located near Rivermark Village.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Clara
East Murphy
11 Units Available
Avana Sunnyvale
355 N Wolfe Rd, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
1355 sqft
Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Relax with community courtyard, BBQ/grill and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Near the 101 and SunnyVale CalTrain stop.
31 Units Available
Vista 99 Apartments
99 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,872
1312 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring and granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Courtyard, clubhouse, pool, sauna, gym and BBQ area. Pet-friendly community near Ulistac Natural Area.
Renaissance
23 Units Available
Domain Apartments
1 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1433 sqft
Within walking distance to Champion Station. Also close to SR-237. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with dishwashers and microwaves. On-site bocce ball court, heated pool, and rooftop deck. Guaranteed 48-hour completion of routine service requests.
East Murphy
61 Units Available
Avalon Silicon Valley
1257 Lakeside Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,435
1310 sqft
Just off Highway 101. Recently renovated with fireplaces, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Plenty of on-site amenities including a business center, clubhouse, garage and pool. A media room, gym and sauna are also available.
Vallco Park South
11 Units Available
Nineteen800
19700 Vallco Pkwy #180, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,883
1550 sqft
Spacious closets, in-unit washer and dryer, energy-efficient appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include bike share, private cinema, fitness center, fireplace lounge, playground and game room. Pet-friendly.
32 Units Available
The Verdant
3700 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1296 sqft
Open concept floor plan with state-of-the art kitchen appliances and breakfast bar. Bathtub, granite countertops, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balcony. Business center, car charging station, clubhouse and internet cafe.

East Murphy
1 Unit Available
388 Santa Diana Terrace
388 Santa Diana Ter, Sunnyvale, CA
Beautiful Newer 4 Bedroom Town Home in Sunnyvale - 388 Santa Diana Terrace offers quality upgrades and thoughtful custom touches. The town home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths spread over three luxurious levels.

Rancho Rinconada
1 Unit Available
10550 BARNHART CT
10550 Barnhart Court, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1350 sqft
10550 BARNHART CT Available 06/20/20 Cupertino Award winning schools, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large yard! - Marketing Description: Single Family home Address: 10550 Barnhart Ct, Cupertino, CA 95014 Location: S.

June 2020 Santa Clara Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Santa Clara Rent Report. Santa Clara rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Clara rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Santa Clara rents decline sharply over the past month

Santa Clara rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Santa Clara stand at $2,247 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,817 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Santa Clara's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Santa Clara over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Jose metro with a two-bedroom median of $5,130.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.0%).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Clara

    As rents have fallen slightly in Santa Clara, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Clara is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • Santa Clara's median two-bedroom rent of $2,817 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Santa Clara.
    • While rents in Santa Clara fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Clara than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where Santa Clara is nearly two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

