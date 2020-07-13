All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 PM

Strata At Mission Bay

Open Now until 6pm
1201 4th St · (415) 214-8392
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move-in special! 8 weeks free on select apartments.
Location

1201 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94158
Mission Bay

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 626 · Avail. now

$3,153

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 437 · Avail. now

$3,232

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Unit 632 · Avail. Jul 30

$3,543

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 707 · Avail. now

$4,223

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Unit 613 · Avail. Jul 27

$4,462

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. Jul 20

$4,734

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Strata At Mission Bay.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
bocce court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
alarm system
bike storage
car charging
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
Discover endless luxury in a timeless city. Featuring ultra-contemporary Bay Area apartments on the pulse of San Francisco, Strata at Mission Bay Apartments offers homes that feature hardwood-style flooring, fully equipped kitchens with granite counter tops, nine-foot ceilings and designer paint accents, spacious bedroom suites, and spectacular bay views in select homes. Just steps from your door, you'll find a host of amenities, such as an outdoor fireplace, resident business and fitness centers, bocce ball court, and a beautifully designed courtyards with outdoor seating.Located in the heart of Mission Bay, you'll find the beat of the Bay Area right outside your door with an eclectic host of outdoor attractions, shopping, dining, nightlife, and entertainment close by. Also, we're within easy access to the San Francisco trolley and MUNI bus lines, BART, Caltrain, Interstates 80 & 208, and Highway 101.Discover the luxury of Strata at Mission Bay Apartment Homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $800 (1-bedroom); $1,000 (2-bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Garage. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $75/month (9x6); $105/month (10x12)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Strata At Mission Bay have any available units?
Strata At Mission Bay has 6 units available starting at $3,153 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Strata At Mission Bay have?
Some of Strata At Mission Bay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Strata At Mission Bay currently offering any rent specials?
Strata At Mission Bay is offering the following rent specials: Move-in special! 8 weeks free on select apartments.
Is Strata At Mission Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, Strata At Mission Bay is pet friendly.
Does Strata At Mission Bay offer parking?
Yes, Strata At Mission Bay offers parking.
Does Strata At Mission Bay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Strata At Mission Bay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Strata At Mission Bay have a pool?
No, Strata At Mission Bay does not have a pool.
Does Strata At Mission Bay have accessible units?
Yes, Strata At Mission Bay has accessible units.
Does Strata At Mission Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Strata At Mission Bay has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

