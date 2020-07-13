Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities bocce court business center conference room clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking racquetball court bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving valet service cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 alarm system bike storage car charging e-payments fire pit guest parking key fob access lobby online portal pool table smoke-free community

Discover endless luxury in a timeless city. Featuring ultra-contemporary Bay Area apartments on the pulse of San Francisco, Strata at Mission Bay Apartments offers homes that feature hardwood-style flooring, fully equipped kitchens with granite counter tops, nine-foot ceilings and designer paint accents, spacious bedroom suites, and spectacular bay views in select homes. Just steps from your door, you'll find a host of amenities, such as an outdoor fireplace, resident business and fitness centers, bocce ball court, and a beautifully designed courtyards with outdoor seating.Located in the heart of Mission Bay, you'll find the beat of the Bay Area right outside your door with an eclectic host of outdoor attractions, shopping, dining, nightlife, and entertainment close by. Also, we're within easy access to the San Francisco trolley and MUNI bus lines, BART, Caltrain, Interstates 80 & 208, and Highway 101.Discover the luxury of Strata at Mission Bay Apartment Homes.