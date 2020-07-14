642 ALVARADO Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground

642 Alvarado is a Mid-Century Modern marvel situated on a Noe Valley hilltop near the Castro. This building in a family-friendly neighborhood mixes Hollywood-worthy views of Downtown and the East Bay (a scene from The Streets of San Francisco was shot on the rooftop) and proximity to shopping, entertainment, and other staples.



The building’s unique design – situated above ground on piers sunk deep into the bedrock – is just one of 642 Alvarado’s standout features. Dynamic, clean lines, an emphasis on minimalism, and lush gardens define the common spaces, while residents also enjoy open floor plans, generous windows, on-site laundry, and other contemporary conveniences.



642 Alvarado is a Walker’s Paradise, close to 24th Street and Castro Street shops, restaurants, bars, cafes, and more. Douglas Playground, Noe Children’s Playground, and Noe Valley Courts offer plenty of green space for dog-walking and recreation. 642 Alvarado is bikeable, and nearby public transportation options inclu