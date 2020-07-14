All apartments in San Francisco
642 ALVARADO Apartments

642 Alvarado Street · (415) 237-9854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

642 Alvarado Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Noe Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 642 ALVARADO Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
playground
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
642 Alvarado is a Mid-Century Modern marvel situated on a Noe Valley hilltop near the Castro. This building in a family-friendly neighborhood mixes Hollywood-worthy views of Downtown and the East Bay (a scene from The Streets of San Francisco was shot on the rooftop) and proximity to shopping, entertainment, and other staples.

The building’s unique design – situated above ground on piers sunk deep into the bedrock – is just one of 642 Alvarado’s standout features. Dynamic, clean lines, an emphasis on minimalism, and lush gardens define the common spaces, while residents also enjoy open floor plans, generous windows, on-site laundry, and other contemporary conveniences.

642 Alvarado is a Walker’s Paradise, close to 24th Street and Castro Street shops, restaurants, bars, cafes, and more. Douglas Playground, Noe Children’s Playground, and Noe Valley Courts offer plenty of green space for dog-walking and recreation. 642 Alvarado is bikeable, and nearby public transportation options inclu

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 ALVARADO Apartments have any available units?
642 ALVARADO Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 642 ALVARADO Apartments have?
Some of 642 ALVARADO Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 ALVARADO Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
642 ALVARADO Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 ALVARADO Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 642 ALVARADO Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 642 ALVARADO Apartments offer parking?
No, 642 ALVARADO Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 642 ALVARADO Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 642 ALVARADO Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 ALVARADO Apartments have a pool?
No, 642 ALVARADO Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 642 ALVARADO Apartments have accessible units?
No, 642 ALVARADO Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 642 ALVARADO Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 642 ALVARADO Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

