Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking garage cats allowed

22 Vandewater is a 24-unit mixed-use building straddling the border of North Beach and Fisherman’s Wharf. Its distinctive terracotta exterior stands out from the crowd on neighboring Bay Street – bright, open interiors, controlled access, an elevator, covered parking, on-site laundry, and other modern amenities set it apart inside and out.



This Walker’s Paradise is within a block of Trader Joe’s, 24 Hour Fitness, and Walgreens – not to mention excellent shopping, bars, and restaurants, including local favorites Sweeties and Caffe Capriccio. Play tourist for the day at Fisherman’s Wharf or take a walk along the Embarcadero; Jack Early Park, Chestnut and Kearny Open Space, and Washington Square Park offer more outdoor space for dog walking, picnicking, and people-watching.



Commuters love 22 Vandewater’s Very Bikeable and Rider’s Paradise status, with easy access to Downtown offices, BART stops, Muni hubs, and even the Powell/Mason cable car turnaround. With Russian Hill, Nob Hill, and