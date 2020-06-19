All apartments in San Francisco
22 Vandewater
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:07 AM

22 Vandewater

22 Vandewater Street · (415) 914-9948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22 Vandewater Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
North Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
22 Vandewater is a 24-unit mixed-use building straddling the border of North Beach and Fisherman’s Wharf. Its distinctive terracotta exterior stands out from the crowd on neighboring Bay Street – bright, open interiors, controlled access, an elevator, covered parking, on-site laundry, and other modern amenities set it apart inside and out.

This Walker’s Paradise is within a block of Trader Joe’s, 24 Hour Fitness, and Walgreens – not to mention excellent shopping, bars, and restaurants, including local favorites Sweeties and Caffe Capriccio. Play tourist for the day at Fisherman’s Wharf or take a walk along the Embarcadero; Jack Early Park, Chestnut and Kearny Open Space, and Washington Square Park offer more outdoor space for dog walking, picnicking, and people-watching.

Commuters love 22 Vandewater’s Very Bikeable and Rider’s Paradise status, with easy access to Downtown offices, BART stops, Muni hubs, and even the Powell/Mason cable car turnaround. With Russian Hill, Nob Hill, and

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Pets under 40 lbs allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Vandewater have any available units?
22 Vandewater doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Vandewater have?
Some of 22 Vandewater's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Vandewater currently offering any rent specials?
22 Vandewater is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Vandewater pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Vandewater is pet friendly.
Does 22 Vandewater offer parking?
Yes, 22 Vandewater offers parking.
Does 22 Vandewater have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Vandewater offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Vandewater have a pool?
No, 22 Vandewater does not have a pool.
Does 22 Vandewater have accessible units?
No, 22 Vandewater does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Vandewater have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Vandewater has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

