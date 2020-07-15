AL
/
CA
/
hayward
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:31 AM

51 Studio Apartments for rent in Hayward, CA

Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,940
518 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
9 Units Available
Harder-Tennyson
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,815
524 sqft
Convenient to I-880. Studios, lofts and flats in a property with an open-air hot tub, outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness facility and reserved parking. Built-in bookcases and vaulted ceilings in select homes.

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 01:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hayward
22650 Main Street
22650 Main Street, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,925
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22650 Main Street in Hayward. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Hayward
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
13 Units Available
Parkside
1501 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
Studio
$1,708
410 sqft
Near Highway 880 and 680. This smoke-free community is near Fremont Hub Shopping Center. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances provided.
Results within 5 miles of Hayward
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
16 Units Available
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,234
655 sqft
Situated between I-580 and Dublin Blvd. Luxury apartments feature designer kitchen appliances, a fireplace, walk-in closets and additional storage. Stylish community offers a clubhouse, a courtyard and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 127

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
9 Units Available
Ardenwood
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,800
478 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Northgate
Northgate Savoy
34077 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,950
501 sqft
Located close to Northgate Community Park, shopping and schools. Units come with vertical blinds, ceiling fans and cable hookups. Community includes on-site laundry, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Downtown San Leandro
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
$2,020
476 sqft
On-site amenities include stunning views, a large pool and sundeck, and green space. Featuring 19-foot cathedral ceilings, gas fireplaces, and private balconies and patios. Fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
28 Units Available
Downtown Dublin
Aster
6775 Golden Gate Dr, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,122
603 sqft
Convenient to I-580, I-680, and BART for easy access to the entire Bay Area. Modern units with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and well-equipped gourmet kitchens. Residents can enjoy the fitness center and community gardens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
$
17 Units Available
Parkmont
Camden Village
38000 Camden St, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,950
517 sqft
Camden Village is a comfortable community that offers amenities like a pool and gym. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, microwaves and refrigerators.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
23 Units Available
Stoneridge
6250 Stoneridge Mall Rd, Pleasanton, CA
Studio
$1,790
525 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings and large windows. Gourmet kitchens with designer touches. In-home washer and dryer. Community has a racquetball court, tennis court, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,045
641 sqft
Located between San Francisco and San Jose for the best of both worlds. Community offers convenience and comfort as well as a wide range of options including a spa, pool and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.

1 of 2

Last updated July 14 at 01:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashland
1610 Mono Avenue
1610 Mono Avenue, Ashland, CA
Studio
$1,695
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1610 Mono Avenue in Ashland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Hayward
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
84 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
553 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
92 Units Available
Centennial
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
549 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
37 Units Available
Hillsdale
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,371
504 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
13 Units Available
Redwood Oaks
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
411 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
5 Units Available
Central
Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,317
465 sqft
Modern apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Community features include upscale pool, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
10 Units Available
Northwest Heights
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,106
450 sqft
Ryan Tower is a newly renovated downtown San Mateo luxury high rise. This landmark building is located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
8 Units Available
Downtown North
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$3,000
525 sqft
Mia Live Vibrantly, at the center of it all with Mia Palo Alto. With our finger-on-the-pulse, Mia provides an uncomplicated urban living. Check out our brother property, The Marc, also centrally located in Palo Alto at 501 Forest Ave.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
East Palo Alto
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$1,779
264 sqft
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
23 Units Available
Western Hills
Sofi Belmont Hills
2515 Carlmont Dr, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,188
500 sqft
Nestled into a wooded area near Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated units offering updated appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
9 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,835
616 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
21 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,165
550 sqft
Bay Area apartments include modern kitchens, large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and in-unit laundries. Enjoy the swimming pool, gazebo area, barbeque and picnic area. Located near light rail. Pet-friendly.
Rent Report
Hayward

July 2020 Hayward Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hayward Rent Report. Hayward rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hayward rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hayward rents declined over the past month

Hayward rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hayward stand at $2,229 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,801 for a two-bedroom. Hayward's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Hayward over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Francisco metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents fell 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hayward

    As rents have increased marginally in Hayward, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hayward is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Hayward's median two-bedroom rent of $2,801 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Hayward's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hayward than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Hayward is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Hayward 1 BedroomsHayward 2 BedroomsHayward 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHayward 3 BedroomsHayward Accessible ApartmentsHayward Apartments under $1,800Hayward Apartments under $2,000Hayward Apartments with BalconyHayward Apartments with GarageHayward Apartments with GymHayward Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHayward Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHayward Apartments with ParkingHayward Apartments with PoolHayward Apartments with Washer-DryerHayward Dog Friendly ApartmentsHayward Furnished ApartmentsHayward Pet Friendly PlacesHayward Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Jackson TriangleMission GarinSanta ClaraHarder Tennyson

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California State University-East BayCollege of AlamedaCalifornia College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawUniversity of California-Berkeley