15 Studio Apartments for rent in Walnut Creek, CA

Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
16 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,645
647 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
29 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,798
505 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
17 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,147
542 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
88 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,475
638 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, wine fridges and two-tone cabinets. Community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and sky deck. Prime location close to shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Walnut Creek
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,700
498 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,943
500 sqft
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,893
630 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Results within 1 mile of Walnut Creek
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
31 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,775
509 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
37 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,134
532 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,475
330 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-680. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and ceiling fans. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pool, and parking.
Results within 5 miles of Walnut Creek
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 12:15 AM
9 Units Available
Sun Valley Apartment Homes
1400 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
$1,750
400 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light near I-680. Recently renovated with stainless steel apartments. Hardwood floors and granite counters. Tenants have access to on-site car charging station and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
29 Units Available
Downtown Concord
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
Studio
$2,689
571 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.

1 of 23

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Alice
159 Alice Ln
159 Alice Lane, Orinda, CA
Studio
$1,950
450 sqft
Fully Furnished studio for one (1) occupant only; no pets please! Minutes from downtown Moraga with convenient laundry mat or have service pick up at your home; also minutes to Orinda...
Results within 10 miles of Walnut Creek
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
12 Units Available
Dougherty Hills
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,787
436 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Redwood Heights
4409 Reinhardt Dr Back
4409 Reinhardt Drive, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,710
500 sqft
Unit Back Available 08/01/20 Cottage (Studio) - Property Id: 113740 AVAILABLE On August 1st- By Appointment only! Sweet, spacious and bright Studio Cottage in Redwood-height, Oakland hills ,by highway 13, one bath. Back unit in a two-unit property.
Rent Report
Walnut Creek

July 2020 Walnut Creek Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Walnut Creek Rent Report. Walnut Creek rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Walnut Creek rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Walnut Creek rents decline sharply over the past month

Walnut Creek rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Walnut Creek stand at $2,458 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,088 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Walnut Creek's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Walnut Creek over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Francisco metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents went down 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Walnut Creek

    As rents have increased in Walnut Creek, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Walnut Creek is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Walnut Creek's median two-bedroom rent of $3,088 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Walnut Creek's rents rose over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Walnut Creek than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Walnut Creek is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

