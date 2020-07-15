117 Studio Apartments for rent in Alameda, CA
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
East End
Southshore
901 Shorepoint Ct, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,355
560 sqft
Situated on 15 acres close to Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach. Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, pantries, and large balconies. On-site recreation lounge and convenience store. Laundry facilities on every floor.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
13 Units Available
West End
Marine View Apartments
564 Central Avenue, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,304
480 sqft
We are located 50 yards from the bay. Crab Cove is just short stroll around the corner. The TransBay bus to San Francisco stops just down the street. A short stroll brings you to the waters edge at Crab Cove.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 09:21 PM
6 Units Available
East End
Shoreline
1801 Shoreline Dr, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,150
425 sqft
Shoreline Apartments is nicely located along Alameda's beautiful Southshore with views of San Francisco Bay and the San Bruno Hills. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from your private balcony or patio or a nice walk to the beautiful sandy beach.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
East End
619 Willow Street Unit B
619 Willow St, Alameda, CA
Studio
$1,400
619 Willow #B - Don’t miss out on this beautiful studio! Come and enjoy the community pool. Close to shopping and dinning. Minutes from the beach! No pets, no smoking! Rental criteria as follows: Good credit history. Good rental history.
Results within 1 mile of Alameda
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 15 at 12:09 AM
$
43 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,350
376 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
60 Units Available
Laney College
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,339
531 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
38 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,490
640 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Merritt
Vue De Lac Apartments
1600-1612 3rd Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,695
222 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vue De Lac Apartments in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 12:27 AM
2 Units Available
Embarcadero
Exchange Studios
527 23rd Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,199
990 sqft
Exchange Studios is a 39 unit live/work building, located just off of Interstate-880 near the Park Street Bridge to Alameda, California.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Prescott
867 Wood Street
867 Wood Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,850
435 sqft
Cute Mother-In-Law studio with shared garden - all utilities included - available July 15. The West Oakland BART is a 10 minute walk away. Downtown San Francisco is a quick commute. Uptown/Downtown Oakland and Jack London Sq.
Results within 5 miles of Alameda
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
77 Units Available
Shafter
The Logan at 51st
5110 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,985
510 sqft
Built to fit your East Bay lifestyle, The Logan at 51st is a modern luxury residential collection in the heart of Temescal.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
25 Units Available
Showplace Square
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,477
582 sqft
On-site restaurant. Community rooftop lounge with city views, 24-hour gym, car-charging stations, pool and racquetball court. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
35 Units Available
South of Market
SOMA at 788
788 Harrison St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,737
453 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, extra storage and microwave. Community offers courtyard, doorman, elevator and gym. Located just a few blocks from dining, shopping and attractions.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
9 Units Available
West Berkeley
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,250
503 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
4 Units Available
South of Market
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,825
210 sqft
Large, sleek studio apartments with easy access to I-80. Artistic design, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Garage parking available. Building has elevator.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 12:20 AM
$
39 Units Available
Koreatown-Northgate
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,186
562 sqft
Live big at Hanover Northgate in Uptown Oakland. Our 225 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are stylishly designed with frameless cabinets, granite countertops, and spacious floor to ceiling glass windows.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 12:31 AM
$
38 Units Available
Koreatown-Northgate
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,224
523 sqft
Hanover Broadway is located in historic downtown Oakland, California. Here at Hanover Broadway you'll find 254 finely appointed apartment homes perched above the neighborhoods first Target .
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
$
96 Units Available
South of Market
Mosso
900 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,660
540 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80, Moscone Center, Treasure Island and much more, this beautiful community offers a picnic area, fitness center and bike storage. Apartments include in-unit laundry, carpeting and window covers.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
Northern Waterfront
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,253
469 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! A location that can't be beat. Views for days.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
17 Units Available
Dogpatch
Windsor at Dogpatch
2660 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,040
485 sqft
New, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood-style floors, washer/dryers, stone countertops, and oversized windows. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop deck with views of the bay. Close to a Caltrain Bullet stop and I-280.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
81 Units Available
Mission Bay
Channel Mission Bay
185 Channel St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,009
489 sqft
When work morphs with life, you need to grab your own perks. So get your move on to Channel Mission Bay.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
113 Units Available
South Beach
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,925
532 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
48 Units Available
Mission Bay
Edgewater
355 Berry Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,074
540 sqft
In the heart of San Francisco’s Mission Bay and SoMa neighborhood, Edgewater boasts stylish amenities and upscale floor plans.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
33 Units Available
Potrero Hill
Potrero 1010
1010 16th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,410
441 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments just steps from CalTrain. Near I-280, College of the Arts and UCSF Mission Bay. Units feature modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Gym, garage parking, elevator, courtyard.
