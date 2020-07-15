/
studio apartments
30 Studio Apartments for rent in San Rafael, CA
19 Units Available
North San Rafael Commercial Center
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,265
495 sqft
Updated apartments near the 101. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning and fireplace. Green community with a pool and bike storage.
6 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,990
470 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Results within 1 mile of San Rafael
1 Unit Available
San Anselmo
805 Sir Francis Drake – A
805 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, San Anselmo, CA
Studio
$3,206
1564 sqft
Highly Visible end unit all glass store front private restroom Easy Access, Ample Parking Across from Red Hill Shopping Center
Results within 5 miles of San Rafael
3 Units Available
Strawberry
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,800
516 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
1 Unit Available
Point Richmond
10 Santa Fe Ave
10 Santa Fe Avenue, Richmond, CA
Studio
$2,500
1400 sqft
Spectacular Office Space - Sunny and Modern loft/office space with open floor plan, floor-to-ceiling windows, with open beamed trussed ceiling, kitchen/lab area and a private office space.
Results within 10 miles of San Rafael
4 Units Available
Russian Hill
1360 Lombard
1360 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
A sun-filled apartment complex in Russian Hill, breathing distance from San Francisco's cultural treasures. Units have carpets, refrigerators and stainless steel appliances. Internet access, bike storage and garage.
1 Unit Available
Marina District
1610 LOMBARD Street
1610 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
482 sqft
1610 Lombard occupies a prime Marina location one block from vibrant Chesnut Street.
2 Units Available
Marina District
3210 GOUGH
3210 Gough St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,295
452 sqft
Modern apartments in a timeless building in San Francisco's Marina District, just north of Route 101. In-unit laundry facilities, refrigerator and oven. On-site gym. Close to Fort Mason and Moscone Recreation Center.
9 Units Available
Russian Hill
1320 Lombard
1320 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
541 sqft
Just blocks from the San Francisco Bay, within walking distance to shops, restaurants, museums, cafes, art galleries, and more. These recently renovated apartments offer hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Near George Sterling Park.
1 Unit Available
Russian Hill
1955 LEAVENWORTH Street
1955 Leavenworth St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,195
382 sqft
Go ahead – stare. Who could blame you? The views from Russian Hill are impossible to ignore. Behold the Bay, Alcatraz and both bridges from atop this classic San Francisco neighborhood and you’ll be in good company.
4 Units Available
Russian Hill
1305 LOMBARD Street
1305 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$5,500
1025 sqft
Wish you were here! Postcard-pretty Russian Hill has tons of personality. Binge-watch Hyde Street’s panoramic views of Alcatraz, both bridges and beyond. Next on the itinerary: Polk Street’s fine dining, cocktailing and shopping.
7 Units Available
Telegraph Hill
267 GREEN Street
267 Green St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,600
495 sqft
Step outside your front door to a surplus of italian eateries, focaccia bakeries and espresso shops, making North Beach prime Italian-foodie territory.
4 Units Available
Nob Hill
1401 Jones
1401 Jones St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,695
365 sqft
Pet-friendly complex in the Nob Hill community, within minutes of the Financial District, Union Square, Chinatown, and the Bay Bridge. Apartments include in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and extra storage. Elevator in building.
5 Units Available
Russian Hill
1355 LOMBARD
1355 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,600
398 sqft
Cosmopolitan city-center homes, just off Route 101. Rooms have cable television and hardwood floors. Parking, garage and laundry facilities all located on site. Close to Russian Hill Park. Cats and dogs allowed.
7 Units Available
Nob Hill
1340 TAYLOR
1340 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,600
464 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community in iconic Nob Hill. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry. Cable included. Easy access to trolleys, public transit. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Easy access to schools, St. Francis Memorial Hospital.
8 Units Available
Russian Hill
2238 HYDE Street
2238 Hyde Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$4,000
417 sqft
Picture yourself in Russian Hill, you look pretty good, don’t you? The hilly streets are home to handsome apartment buildings, secret gardens and stunning views of the Bay and beyond.
10 Units Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
$1,430
413 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
1 Unit Available
Northern Waterfront
550 Battery St.
550 Battery Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,850
450 sqft
Minimum lease term of thirty (30) days. I have more studios - 2 bedroom properties in the same building or same area for various prices.Please ask for more information.
1 Unit Available
Telegraph Hill
350 Union Street
350 Union Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,000
400 sqft
Completely furnished, renovated, beautiful Telegraph Hill studio in the heart of San Francisco. Minutes from Washington Park, Coit Tower, North Beach, downtown bars and restaurants. Prime location for city dwellers.
1 Unit Available
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
316 Richardson Street
316 Richardson Street, Sausalito, CA
Studio
$2,450
480 sqft
STUNNING REMODELED STUDIO IN OLD TOWN SAUSALITO - Fully remolded studio with top-of-the-line finishes in desired Old Town Sausalito with spectacular views of the bay and the San Francisco skyline from the living area window.
1 Unit Available
Cow Hollow
2445 Greenwich St #3
2445 Greenwich Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,800
600 sqft
Large Studio with panoramic views of Golden Gate Bridge! / AMSI Jimmy Bastos - Unique opportunity to lease a large studio in Cow Hollow with panoramic views of the bay including Golden Gate Bridge. Natural light pours in through the big bay windows.
1 Unit Available
Polk Gulch
1868 Van Ness
1868 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$5,500
1105 sqft
Virtually brand new, built in 2017 with luxury finishes and timeless modern design in a Boutique Building. Gourmet kitchen with Italian cabinets, Caesarstone, Fisher Paykal refrigerator and Bertazzoni stove.
1 Unit Available
Pacific Heights
1856 Pacific Avenue
1856 Pacific Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,195
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1856 Pacific Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Union Street
1671 Lombard Street
1671 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,295
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1671 Lombard Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
