All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like Bridgeview Towers.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
Bridgeview Towers
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:05 PM

Bridgeview Towers

400 Beale St · (415) 447-2006 ext. 2006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
South Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

400 Beale St, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 400 Beale Street #1313 · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
lobby
sauna
Fully Furnished Bridge View Condo with stunning views of the Bay - Welcome home to a city retreat in the Bridgeview South Beach Condo Building. This home features upgraded modern accommodations with stunning bay and bridge views.

Located on the 13th floor this home features a modern gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances; gas stove & sub zero refrigerator, a spacious bedroom, a contemporary bathroom, in home laundry, hardwood floors, and Dramatic views of the bridge and Bay.

A full service community, the Bridgeview offers residents: 24 hour doorman building Concierge services Olympic size heated lap pool Hot tub & sauna On site fitness center Outdoor sun deck with BBQ grills and umbrella tables Additional locked storage in the building Garage parking for 1 car

South Beach Neighborhood: Snugly located between the Giants At&t ball park (4 Blocks), the financial district(4 blocks), and the embarcadero(3 blocks) ... South beach offers a convenient commute to work, entertainment, and dining. While the above areas are all with-in walking distance, public transit and easy freeway access are just a stones throw away. Hwy 280 on ramp is just a block away, muni T and N lines are 3 blocks, and bart 4 blocks at Embarcadero Station.

Agent James Decker
BRE # 01889201

(RLNE3943779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridgeview Towers have any available units?
Bridgeview Towers has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Bridgeview Towers have?
Some of Bridgeview Towers's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridgeview Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Bridgeview Towers isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridgeview Towers pet-friendly?
No, Bridgeview Towers is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does Bridgeview Towers offer parking?
Yes, Bridgeview Towers does offer parking.
Does Bridgeview Towers have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bridgeview Towers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridgeview Towers have a pool?
Yes, Bridgeview Towers has a pool.
Does Bridgeview Towers have accessible units?
No, Bridgeview Towers does not have accessible units.
Does Bridgeview Towers have units with dishwashers?
No, Bridgeview Towers does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Bridgeview Towers?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

eaves Diamond Heights
5285 Diamond Heights Blvd
San Francisco, CA 94131
Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
3411 22nd St
San Francisco, CA 94110
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St
San Francisco, CA 94105
1840 Clay
1840 Clay St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St
San Francisco, CA 94102
990 Geary
990 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94109
701 TAYLOR
701 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94108
1340 TAYLOR
1340 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94108

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity