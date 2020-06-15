Bridgeview Towers

Amenities

Fully Furnished Bridge View Condo with stunning views of the Bay - Welcome home to a city retreat in the Bridgeview South Beach Condo Building. This home features upgraded modern accommodations with stunning bay and bridge views.



Located on the 13th floor this home features a modern gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances; gas stove & sub zero refrigerator, a spacious bedroom, a contemporary bathroom, in home laundry, hardwood floors, and Dramatic views of the bridge and Bay.



A full service community, the Bridgeview offers residents: 24 hour doorman building Concierge services Olympic size heated lap pool Hot tub & sauna On site fitness center Outdoor sun deck with BBQ grills and umbrella tables Additional locked storage in the building Garage parking for 1 car



South Beach Neighborhood: Snugly located between the Giants At&t ball park (4 Blocks), the financial district(4 blocks), and the embarcadero(3 blocks) ... South beach offers a convenient commute to work, entertainment, and dining. While the above areas are all with-in walking distance, public transit and easy freeway access are just a stones throw away. Hwy 280 on ramp is just a block away, muni T and N lines are 3 blocks, and bart 4 blocks at Embarcadero Station.



