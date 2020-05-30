Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry lobby dogs allowed cats allowed parking garage pet friendly

78 Buchanan has stood out among its Hayes Valley neighbors since it was built in 1929. The building once known as the “White Castle on the Hill” has since changed color, but its modern amenities, superb location, and distinct touches remain.



Situated on the edge of Lower Haight and close to the Mission District, Alamo Square, Civic Center, and Downtown, 78 Buchanan offers access to an array of bars, boutiques, galleries, and restaurants, including karaoke staple The Mint. The building is considered a Walker’s and Rider’s paradise, as well as great for bikers, with nearby BART and Muni stops accessible for commuters.



Residents once greeted by a doorman still enjoy gated access, on-site laundry, an elevator, and other conveniences, as well as a beautifully appointed, Art Deco-styled lobby. It has been neighbors with the United States Mint across the street since 1937, with some units at 78 Buchanan even getting a rare peek inside.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisc