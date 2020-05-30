All apartments in San Francisco
78 BUCHANAN.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

78 BUCHANAN

78 Buchanan St · (415) 319-6132
Location

78 Buchanan St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Mint Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 601 · Avail. now

$5,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 78 BUCHANAN.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
garage
pet friendly
78 Buchanan has stood out among its Hayes Valley neighbors since it was built in 1929. The building once known as the “White Castle on the Hill” has since changed color, but its modern amenities, superb location, and distinct touches remain.

Situated on the edge of Lower Haight and close to the Mission District, Alamo Square, Civic Center, and Downtown, 78 Buchanan offers access to an array of bars, boutiques, galleries, and restaurants, including karaoke staple The Mint. The building is considered a Walker’s and Rider’s paradise, as well as great for bikers, with nearby BART and Muni stops accessible for commuters.

Residents once greeted by a doorman still enjoy gated access, on-site laundry, an elevator, and other conveniences, as well as a beautifully appointed, Art Deco-styled lobby. It has been neighbors with the United States Mint across the street since 1937, with some units at 78 Buchanan even getting a rare peek inside.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 78 BUCHANAN have any available units?
78 BUCHANAN has a unit available for $5,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 78 BUCHANAN have?
Some of 78 BUCHANAN's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 BUCHANAN currently offering any rent specials?
78 BUCHANAN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 BUCHANAN pet-friendly?
Yes, 78 BUCHANAN is pet friendly.
Does 78 BUCHANAN offer parking?
Yes, 78 BUCHANAN offers parking.
Does 78 BUCHANAN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 BUCHANAN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 BUCHANAN have a pool?
No, 78 BUCHANAN does not have a pool.
Does 78 BUCHANAN have accessible units?
No, 78 BUCHANAN does not have accessible units.
Does 78 BUCHANAN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78 BUCHANAN has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

