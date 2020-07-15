200 Arguello Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

200 Arguello is nestled between the Western Addition, Presidio Heights, and the Inner Richmond in a peaceful, picturesque slice of San Francisco. This Laurel Heights building offers modern amenities, including in-building laundry and updated kitchens, that perfectly complement its excellent location.



This Walker’s Paradise is just blocks away from California Street, Clement Street, and Geary Boulevard, home to an extensive selection of bars, boutiques, and restaurants including Mandalay noodles and Arsicault Bakery croissants. Plentiful green space at the nearby Presidio, Golden Gate Park, and Lincoln Park appeals to joggers, dog walkers, and outdoor enthusiast.



Excellent Muni transit options and very bikeable streets around 200 Arguello mean Downtown offices, BART stations, and the rest of the vibrant City are readily accessible to workday commuters and weekend adventurers looking for fun.