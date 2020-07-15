All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:19 AM

200 Arguello Blvd

200 Arguello Boulevard · (415) 319-6984
Location

200 Arguello Boulevard, San Francisco, CA 94118
Presidio Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 200 Arguello Blvd.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
200 Arguello is nestled between the Western Addition, Presidio Heights, and the Inner Richmond in a peaceful, picturesque slice of San Francisco. This Laurel Heights building offers modern amenities, including in-building laundry and updated kitchens, that perfectly complement its excellent location.

This Walker’s Paradise is just blocks away from California Street, Clement Street, and Geary Boulevard, home to an extensive selection of bars, boutiques, and restaurants including Mandalay noodles and Arsicault Bakery croissants. Plentiful green space at the nearby Presidio, Golden Gate Park, and Lincoln Park appeals to joggers, dog walkers, and outdoor enthusiast.

Excellent Muni transit options and very bikeable streets around 200 Arguello mean Downtown offices, BART stations, and the rest of the vibrant City are readily accessible to workday commuters and weekend adventurers looking for fun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Arguello Blvd have any available units?
200 Arguello Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Arguello Blvd have?
Some of 200 Arguello Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Arguello Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
200 Arguello Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Arguello Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Arguello Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 200 Arguello Blvd offer parking?
No, 200 Arguello Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 200 Arguello Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Arguello Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Arguello Blvd have a pool?
No, 200 Arguello Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 200 Arguello Blvd have accessible units?
No, 200 Arguello Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Arguello Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Arguello Blvd has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

