Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

897 Webster St

897 Webster St · No Longer Available
Location

897 Webster St, San Francisco, CA 94117
Western Addition

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Webster - Property Id: 300538

This is a very large recently remodeled townhouse in the Alamo Square district in San Francisco. It is conveniently located within walking distance to Hayes Valley and the Fillmore District. It's also within one block of the bus lines: 5 Mcallister and 22 Fillmore; and 2 blocks from the 21 Hayes.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

