851 Van Ness Avenue #402

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard parking garage media room

2 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms Condo on Top Floor in Civic Center



*********AVAILABLE MAY 1ST *********



www.EpicREA.com



For rent by Epic Real Estate & Asso. Inc

Information / Showings for this property: MARKETING@azaripm.com

* Description:



Welcome to this exceptionally Condo on the Top Floor in a perfect location and very convenient Civic Center area. An avenue very busy with a lot of restaurants, theaters, coffee shops, stores, gas stations and plenty of public transportation.



Chelsea Court is a quiet condo building in the heart of San Franciscos cultural center with courtyard gardens built in 2002.

Take solitude in this two bedroom, 1.5 baths that has an open floor plan of living /dining areas with hard wood floors.The kitchen features marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances and gas stove. The spacious master bedroom has a slate balcony and a large walk-in closet with closet organizers. The second bedroom is adjacent to the half bathroom.



* Property Highlights:



- 2 Bedrooms /1.5 Bathrooms

- Hardwood/Carpet Flooring

- Private Garage

- Gas Stove/ Microwave

- Washer/Diswasher/Dryer



* Neighborhood:



# Walk Score : 98

# Transit Score : 100

# Bike Score : 84



* Other Details :



- Pets: No

- Smoking: No



- Rent: $3,990

- Security Deposit: $3,990

- Application fee: $45

- Utilities included: Water and Garbage



Eugenia "Genie" Mantzoros, Realtor/Luxury Leasing Agent

CalBRE #00805386

Marketing @ AzariPM.com



Please note that although the information contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering into any agreements for lease or rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2839846)