851 Van Ness Avenue #402
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

851 Van Ness Avenue #402

851 Van Ness Avenue · (415) 772-1977
Location

851 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94109
Cathedral Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 851 Van Ness Avenue #402 · Avail. now

$3,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 895 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
garage
media room
EPIC REA-AZARI PM-2 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms Condo on Top Floor in Civic Center -

*********AVAILABLE MAY 1ST *********

* For rent by Epic Real Estate & Asso. Inc*
Information / Showings for this property: MARKETING@azaripm.com
* Description:

Welcome to this exceptionally Condo on the Top Floor in a perfect location and very convenient Civic Center area. An avenue very busy with a lot of restaurants, theaters, coffee shops, stores, gas stations and plenty of public transportation.

Chelsea Court is a quiet condo building in the heart of San Franciscos cultural center with courtyard gardens built in 2002.
Take solitude in this two bedroom, 1.5 baths that has an open floor plan of living /dining areas with hard wood floors.The kitchen features marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances and gas stove. The spacious master bedroom has a slate balcony and a large walk-in closet with closet organizers. The second bedroom is adjacent to the half bathroom.

* Property Highlights:

- 2 Bedrooms /1.5 Bathrooms
- Hardwood/Carpet Flooring
- Private Garage
- Gas Stove/ Microwave
- Washer/Diswasher/Dryer

* Neighborhood:

# Walk Score : 98
# Transit Score : 100
# Bike Score : 84

* Other Details :

- Pets: No
- Smoking: No

- Rent: $3,990
- Security Deposit: $3,990
- Application fee: $45
- Utilities included: Water and Garbage

For further information contact:

Eugenia "Genie" Mantzoros, Realtor/Luxury Leasing Agent
CalBRE #00805386
Marketing @ AzariPM.com

Please note that although the information contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering into any agreements for lease or rent.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 Van Ness Avenue #402 have any available units?
851 Van Ness Avenue #402 has a unit available for $3,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 851 Van Ness Avenue #402 have?
Some of 851 Van Ness Avenue #402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 Van Ness Avenue #402 currently offering any rent specials?
851 Van Ness Avenue #402 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 Van Ness Avenue #402 pet-friendly?
No, 851 Van Ness Avenue #402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 851 Van Ness Avenue #402 offer parking?
Yes, 851 Van Ness Avenue #402 does offer parking.
Does 851 Van Ness Avenue #402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 851 Van Ness Avenue #402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 Van Ness Avenue #402 have a pool?
No, 851 Van Ness Avenue #402 does not have a pool.
Does 851 Van Ness Avenue #402 have accessible units?
No, 851 Van Ness Avenue #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 851 Van Ness Avenue #402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 Van Ness Avenue #402 does not have units with dishwashers.
