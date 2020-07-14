All apartments in San Francisco
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1855 10TH AVENUE
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:14 AM

1855 10TH AVENUE

1855 10th Ave · (415) 360-0845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1855 10th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122
Golden Gate Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1855 10TH AVENUE.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
online portal
The Sunset is the best of both worlds - suburban charms with urban amenities. Divided into “Inner” and “Outer,” the two neighborhoods share proximity to nature; Ocean Beach and Golden Gate Park are two beacons for fresh-air lovers. For lovers of the indoors, Irving and Taraval boast plenty of excellent spots to eat, drink and be merry.

Steeped in midcentury modern style, this building is suburban chic. Roomy interiors show off hardwood floors and wall to wall windows. Efficient appliances and secure gates, give a bit of substance to this stylish apartment building.

One online application, dozens of amazing apartments. At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our streamlined process unlocks your apartment potential. With a portfolio of meticulously renovated buildings in San Francisco’s most vibrant neighborhoods, RentSFNow is your key to the city. Our classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pe

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1855 10TH AVENUE have any available units?
1855 10TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1855 10TH AVENUE have?
Some of 1855 10TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1855 10TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1855 10TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1855 10TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1855 10TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1855 10TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1855 10TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1855 10TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1855 10TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1855 10TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1855 10TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1855 10TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1855 10TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1855 10TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1855 10TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

