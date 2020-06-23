1 San Antonio Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator patio / balcony bathtub carpet fireplace oven Property Amenities elevator cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Wild parrots nest in North Beach, and you should too. With Italian restaurants aplenty and literary landmarks for days, this beloved neighborhood nourishes both body and brain. Sip Chianti by candlelight at Sodini’s, grab a slice at Golden Boy, and scale the steep slopes for dazzling views of the city lights. North Beach is the perfect perch for night owls.RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too! Iconic charm. Modern living.