Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:11 AM

1 San Antonio Apartments

1 San Antonio Pl · (415) 996-1935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 San Antonio Pl, San Francisco, CA 94133
North Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1 San Antonio Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Wild parrots nest in North Beach, and you should too. With Italian restaurants aplenty and literary landmarks for days, this beloved neighborhood nourishes both body and brain. Sip Chianti by candlelight at Sodini’s, grab a slice at Golden Boy, and scale the steep slopes for dazzling views of the city lights. North Beach is the perfect perch for night owls.RentSFNow’s classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too! Iconic charm. Modern living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $75/month per pet
restrictions: under 40lbs no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 San Antonio Apartments have any available units?
1 San Antonio Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 San Antonio Apartments have?
Some of 1 San Antonio Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 San Antonio Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
1 San Antonio Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 San Antonio Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 San Antonio Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 1 San Antonio Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 1 San Antonio Apartments offers parking.
Does 1 San Antonio Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 San Antonio Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 San Antonio Apartments have a pool?
No, 1 San Antonio Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 1 San Antonio Apartments have accessible units?
No, 1 San Antonio Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 1 San Antonio Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 San Antonio Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

