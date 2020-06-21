All apartments in San Francisco
820 Ashbury St. #2

820 Ashbury Street · (415) 725-1807
Location

820 Ashbury Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Buena Vista

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 820 Ashbury St. #2 · Avail. now

$3,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
RENTED!!! Chic 1 Bedroom in Ashbury Heights/ Cole Valley! - For viewing contact Sylvia Sotomayor 415-725-1807
ssotomayor@amsiemail.com

Unfurnished only. This chic, bright 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Edwardian in Ashbury Heights is modern and sleek offering comfort and function. Built in 1907, the home has been lovingly updated and offers period charm with modern conveniences. Relax and recharge at home, dine alfresco on your private patio space with tranquil garden views, then step out to enjoy all that vibrant Ashbury Heights and Cole Valley have to offer.

Living:
-Completely remodeled
-Hardwood floors
-Granite countertops
-Stainless steel appliances: GE gas range, German imported Fisher Paykel refrigerator, Microwave
-Full size quiet mode dishwasher
-Soft close kitchen cabinetry
-Authentic Edwardian fireplace mantel with state-of-the-art Valor gas insert technology with a remote thermostat
-Modern acacia wood built-in workspace
-European Sekken frosted glass closet system
-Bathroom is completely new with ceiling heating option, full tile throughout and soaking tub with shower
-Plenty of storage
-Natural sunlight
-Shared laundry in building
-Private patio space adjacent to garden

Neighborhood:
-Located in Ashbury Heights/Cole Valley
-Charming gourmet grocer on corner
-Famous "Bacon Bacon" Deli next to corner grocer
-Chic Cole Street shops and dining just a 3 block walk
-Lovely common area garden access on premises
-Buena Vista Park, Golden Gate Park and Haight Street a few blocks away
-Lycée De Français is one block north on Ashbury
-Outstanding access at corner to Google, Genentech and MUNI
-Near UCSF Medical Center at Parnassus
-Walk score 92. Transit score 89. Bike Score 74.

Details:
-Water, garbage & landscaping included
-Deposit is 1.5x monthly rent
-$40 Application Fee
-1 year lease
-No pets, No smoking

***THIS PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED UNTIL 6/17/2020***

Sylvia Sotomayor
REALTOR
DRE#01486971

(RLNE2779874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

