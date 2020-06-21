820 Ashbury St. #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

RENTED!!! Chic 1 Bedroom in Ashbury Heights/ Cole Valley! - For viewing contact Sylvia Sotomayor 415-725-1807

ssotomayor@amsiemail.com



Unfurnished only. This chic, bright 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Edwardian in Ashbury Heights is modern and sleek offering comfort and function. Built in 1907, the home has been lovingly updated and offers period charm with modern conveniences. Relax and recharge at home, dine alfresco on your private patio space with tranquil garden views, then step out to enjoy all that vibrant Ashbury Heights and Cole Valley have to offer.



Living:

-Completely remodeled

-Hardwood floors

-Granite countertops

-Stainless steel appliances: GE gas range, German imported Fisher Paykel refrigerator, Microwave

-Full size quiet mode dishwasher

-Soft close kitchen cabinetry

-Authentic Edwardian fireplace mantel with state-of-the-art Valor gas insert technology with a remote thermostat

-Modern acacia wood built-in workspace

-European Sekken frosted glass closet system

-Bathroom is completely new with ceiling heating option, full tile throughout and soaking tub with shower

-Plenty of storage

-Natural sunlight

-Shared laundry in building

-Private patio space adjacent to garden



Neighborhood:

-Located in Ashbury Heights/Cole Valley

-Charming gourmet grocer on corner

-Famous "Bacon Bacon" Deli next to corner grocer

-Chic Cole Street shops and dining just a 3 block walk

-Lovely common area garden access on premises

-Buena Vista Park, Golden Gate Park and Haight Street a few blocks away

-Lycée De Français is one block north on Ashbury

-Outstanding access at corner to Google, Genentech and MUNI

-Near UCSF Medical Center at Parnassus

-Walk score 92. Transit score 89. Bike Score 74.



Details:

-Water, garbage & landscaping included

-Deposit is 1.5x monthly rent

-$40 Application Fee

-1 year lease

-No pets, No smoking



***THIS PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED UNTIL 6/17/2020***



Sylvia Sotomayor

REALTOR

DRE#01486971



