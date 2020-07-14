All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:05 PM

735 O'FARRELL Apartments

735 O'farrell Street · (415) 991-6084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

735 O'farrell Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Tenderloin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 735 O'FARRELL Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Live like a boss in the heart of the city. Downtown is well-oiled work/play hybrid. The hardworking Financial District is all business and Union Square is shopping, dining and entertainment central. An all-star lineup of theaters, bars, and restaurants light up the nightlife. Catch a performance at The Curran, savor seafood at Farallon, and cap off the night with a cocktail at the Burritt Room. Linger ‘til last call – you’re practically home already, after all!At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/month
restrictions: 40lbs, aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 735 O'FARRELL Apartments have any available units?
735 O'FARRELL Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 O'FARRELL Apartments have?
Some of 735 O'FARRELL Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 O'FARRELL Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
735 O'FARRELL Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 O'FARRELL Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 735 O'FARRELL Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 735 O'FARRELL Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 735 O'FARRELL Apartments offers parking.
Does 735 O'FARRELL Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 O'FARRELL Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 O'FARRELL Apartments have a pool?
No, 735 O'FARRELL Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 735 O'FARRELL Apartments have accessible units?
No, 735 O'FARRELL Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 735 O'FARRELL Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 735 O'FARRELL Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

