San Francisco, CA
725 Ellis Street #601
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:50 AM

725 Ellis Street #601

725 Ellis Street · No Longer Available
Location

725 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Tenderloin

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
rent controlled
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
rent controlled
725 Ellis Street San Francisco, CA 94109 Memorial Day Weekend Special: Get 6 weeks free when you sign a lease this weekend! COVID and Shelter in Place compliant in-person apartment showings allowed. Set up an appointment today. Special Move in Offer: Get one month free when you sign a lease and move in before May 31st 2020. Virtual Tour: https://vimeo.com/398947513 Unit #501 Features: -Newly remodeled unit with electric stove, hood, and large refrigerator -Bright and spacious living room -Huge walk-in closet -Beautiful bay windows providing great natural light -Updated bathroom -Gray wide plank flooring throughout -High ceilings Location: -Nearby Van Ness and downtown -Easy access to all major public transportation routes -Commutability to FiDi/SoMa and the South Bay Other: -Laundry in building -12 month lease, then month to month -Rent controlled -Residential manager on-site -Pet Friendly; no pet rent *Square footage is estimated* CONTACT Ryan Durante ryan @ rentbt.com Leasing Agent Brick+Timber DRE #02092313

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Ellis Street #601 have any available units?
725 Ellis Street #601 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 Ellis Street #601 have?
Some of 725 Ellis Street #601's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Ellis Street #601 currently offering any rent specials?
725 Ellis Street #601 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Ellis Street #601 pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Ellis Street #601 is pet friendly.
Does 725 Ellis Street #601 offer parking?
No, 725 Ellis Street #601 does not offer parking.
Does 725 Ellis Street #601 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Ellis Street #601 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Ellis Street #601 have a pool?
No, 725 Ellis Street #601 does not have a pool.
Does 725 Ellis Street #601 have accessible units?
No, 725 Ellis Street #601 does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Ellis Street #601 have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Ellis Street #601 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

