725 Ellis Street #601

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated rent controlled walk in closets range

Unit Amenities range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry rent controlled

725 Ellis Street San Francisco, CA 94109 Memorial Day Weekend Special: Get 6 weeks free when you sign a lease this weekend! COVID and Shelter in Place compliant in-person apartment showings allowed. Set up an appointment today. Special Move in Offer: Get one month free when you sign a lease and move in before May 31st 2020. Virtual Tour: https://vimeo.com/398947513 Unit #501 Features: -Newly remodeled unit with electric stove, hood, and large refrigerator -Bright and spacious living room -Huge walk-in closet -Beautiful bay windows providing great natural light -Updated bathroom -Gray wide plank flooring throughout -High ceilings Location: -Nearby Van Ness and downtown -Easy access to all major public transportation routes -Commutability to FiDi/SoMa and the South Bay Other: -Laundry in building -12 month lease, then month to month -Rent controlled -Residential manager on-site -Pet Friendly; no pet rent *Square footage is estimated* CONTACT Ryan Durante ryan @ rentbt.com Leasing Agent Brick+Timber DRE #02092313