Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly cable included garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator cable included furnished oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage lobby internet access

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, 2/29 1-1:30PM



737 Pine is a community-oriented, Spanish-style wonder in iconic Nob Hill. Behind a black and gold-painted gate is an exquisite lobby with elaborate Spanish mosaic tile, individually painted doors, and a golden tiled ceiling its no surprise that it is rumored to have been designed by one of the interior designers of Hearst Castle.



Built circa 1929, 737 Pines units offer plentiful amenities: spacious layouts, hardwood floors, modern, energy-efficient appliances, and more. Myriad windows bring extensive natural light. The building is pet-friendly, with access to an elevator, on-site laundry, and a parking garage.



737 Pine is conveniently located blocks from downtowns BART and Muni stations residents who feel like playing tourist can even take the famous Powell and California cable car lines that stop one block away. I