Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

737 PINE

737 Pine St · (415) 942-6324
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

737 Pine St, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 44 · Avail. now

$3,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 512 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 26 · Avail. now

$4,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 842 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 737 PINE.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
cable included
furnished
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
internet access
OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, 2/29 1-1:30PM

737 Pine is a community-oriented, Spanish-style wonder in iconic Nob Hill. Behind a black and gold-painted gate is an exquisite lobby with elaborate Spanish mosaic tile, individually painted doors, and a golden tiled ceiling its no surprise that it is rumored to have been designed by one of the interior designers of Hearst Castle.

Built circa 1929, 737 Pines units offer plentiful amenities: spacious layouts, hardwood floors, modern, energy-efficient appliances, and more. Myriad windows bring extensive natural light. The building is pet-friendly, with access to an elevator, on-site laundry, and a parking garage.

737 Pine is conveniently located blocks from downtowns BART and Muni stations residents who feel like playing tourist can even take the famous Powell and California cable car lines that stop one block away. I

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 PINE have any available units?
737 PINE has 2 units available starting at $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 PINE have?
Some of 737 PINE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 PINE currently offering any rent specials?
737 PINE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 PINE pet-friendly?
Yes, 737 PINE is pet friendly.
Does 737 PINE offer parking?
Yes, 737 PINE offers parking.
Does 737 PINE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 737 PINE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 PINE have a pool?
No, 737 PINE does not have a pool.
Does 737 PINE have accessible units?
No, 737 PINE does not have accessible units.
Does 737 PINE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 PINE has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

