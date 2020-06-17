All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

725 Elizabeth Street

725 Elizabeth Street · No Longer Available
Location

725 Elizabeth Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Noe Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
FURNISHED Apartment available on flexible month-to-month basis, 30 days minimum and 180 days maximum. Located just one block from bustling 24th Street lined with popular restaurants, boutiques, cafes and public transit options, this quintessential Victorian home has it all! Drop your bags and settle into to this welcoming full-floor flat that's fully outfitted for your stay with plenty of room to spread out including a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, south-facing sunroom and office space. Stake your claim right in the heart of walkable, lovable Noe Valley. A private entry opens to the home's comfortable living room where you'll find beautiful inlaid hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, contemporary leather sofa, and flatscreen television ready to plug-and-play with your favorite streaming device. Two large bedrooms toward the center of the flat are each furnished with a queen-size bed with fresh linens and offer an abundance of storage, and just enough privacy. Moving through the central hallway (which retains original Victorian-era lincrusta detail), the formal dining room features original built-ins and invites a sit-down meal prepared in the adjacent fully-equipped kitchen. Flex your culinary talent with the aid of a gas range, complete array of pots and pans, toaster oven, microwave, coffeemaker, dishwasher, walk-in pantry, dishes, flatware and more. A sun-drenched sunroom and bonus office area overlook the property's manicured rear yard. Side-by-side washer and dryer in unit. No smoking or pets permitted. Furnishings and Amenities include: 2 Queen-size Beds, Bed Linens, Nightstands, Drawers, Closets, Sofa, Coffee Table, Lamps, Dining Table, Small Appliances (Microwave, Toaster Oven, etc.), Cooking Basics, Coffeemaker, Dishes and Flatware, Clothing Iron, Hair Dryer, Bath Linens, WiFi, Flatscreen Television, Washer/Dryer, Breakfast Area. Applicant(s) subject to background check and application fee. Security deposit of $1200.00 includes $200.00 non-refundable cleaning fee applied upon move-out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Elizabeth Street have any available units?
725 Elizabeth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 Elizabeth Street have?
Some of 725 Elizabeth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Elizabeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
725 Elizabeth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Elizabeth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Elizabeth Street is pet friendly.
Does 725 Elizabeth Street offer parking?
No, 725 Elizabeth Street does not offer parking.
Does 725 Elizabeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 Elizabeth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Elizabeth Street have a pool?
No, 725 Elizabeth Street does not have a pool.
Does 725 Elizabeth Street have accessible units?
No, 725 Elizabeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Elizabeth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 Elizabeth Street has units with dishwashers.
