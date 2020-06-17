725 Elizabeth Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

FURNISHED Apartment available on flexible month-to-month basis, 30 days minimum and 180 days maximum. Located just one block from bustling 24th Street lined with popular restaurants, boutiques, cafes and public transit options, this quintessential Victorian home has it all! Drop your bags and settle into to this welcoming full-floor flat that's fully outfitted for your stay with plenty of room to spread out including a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, south-facing sunroom and office space. Stake your claim right in the heart of walkable, lovable Noe Valley. A private entry opens to the home's comfortable living room where you'll find beautiful inlaid hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, contemporary leather sofa, and flatscreen television ready to plug-and-play with your favorite streaming device. Two large bedrooms toward the center of the flat are each furnished with a queen-size bed with fresh linens and offer an abundance of storage, and just enough privacy. Moving through the central hallway (which retains original Victorian-era lincrusta detail), the formal dining room features original built-ins and invites a sit-down meal prepared in the adjacent fully-equipped kitchen. Flex your culinary talent with the aid of a gas range, complete array of pots and pans, toaster oven, microwave, coffeemaker, dishwasher, walk-in pantry, dishes, flatware and more. A sun-drenched sunroom and bonus office area overlook the property's manicured rear yard. Side-by-side washer and dryer in unit. No smoking or pets permitted. Furnishings and Amenities include: 2 Queen-size Beds, Bed Linens, Nightstands, Drawers, Closets, Sofa, Coffee Table, Lamps, Dining Table, Small Appliances (Microwave, Toaster Oven, etc.), Cooking Basics, Coffeemaker, Dishes and Flatware, Clothing Iron, Hair Dryer, Bath Linens, WiFi, Flatscreen Television, Washer/Dryer, Breakfast Area. Applicant(s) subject to background check and application fee. Security deposit of $1200.00 includes $200.00 non-refundable cleaning fee applied upon move-out.