990 Fulton St
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:05 PM

990 Fulton St

990 Fulton St · (415) 966-0308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

990 Fulton St, San Francisco, CA 94117
Alamo Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 990 Fulton St.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
garage
parking
Alamo Square has an international fan base thanks to the “Painted Ladies” and their breathtaking backdrop – hi def views of the San Francisco skyline. The area is also a favorite of food aficionados. Must-try delicacies include vino on tap at Wine Kitchen, collard greens at Ethiopian dive bar, Waziema, and ribs at 4505 BBQ.Handsome and polished, this whitewashed Alamo Square building has architectural flair. The checkerboard lobby floors make a classic first impression. Hardwood floors and top-quality finishes complete the picture.One online application, dozens of amazing apartments. At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our streamlined process unlocks your apartment potential. With a portfolio of meticulously renovated buildings in San Francisco’s most vibrant neighborhoods, RentSFNow is your key to the city. Our classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too! Iconic Charm. Modern

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 990 Fulton St have any available units?
990 Fulton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 990 Fulton St have?
Some of 990 Fulton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 990 Fulton St currently offering any rent specials?
990 Fulton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 990 Fulton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 990 Fulton St is pet friendly.
Does 990 Fulton St offer parking?
Yes, 990 Fulton St offers parking.
Does 990 Fulton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 990 Fulton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 990 Fulton St have a pool?
No, 990 Fulton St does not have a pool.
Does 990 Fulton St have accessible units?
No, 990 Fulton St does not have accessible units.
Does 990 Fulton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 990 Fulton St has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

