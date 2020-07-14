990 Fulton St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven range Property Amenities elevator bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed lobby pet friendly garage parking

Alamo Square has an international fan base thanks to the “Painted Ladies” and their breathtaking backdrop – hi def views of the San Francisco skyline. The area is also a favorite of food aficionados. Must-try delicacies include vino on tap at Wine Kitchen, collard greens at Ethiopian dive bar, Waziema, and ribs at 4505 BBQ.Handsome and polished, this whitewashed Alamo Square building has architectural flair. The checkerboard lobby floors make a classic first impression. Hardwood floors and top-quality finishes complete the picture.One online application, dozens of amazing apartments. At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our streamlined process unlocks your apartment potential. With a portfolio of meticulously renovated buildings in San Francisco’s most vibrant neighborhoods, RentSFNow is your key to the city. Our classic properties combine the best of both worlds – timeless character and contemporary comfort. Many of our units are pet-friendly, too! Iconic Charm. Modern