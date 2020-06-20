676 16th Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully Updated 4BD/3BA in Quiet Richmond Location. - ***3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=S9fnL8K8WGy***



Beautifully updated 4 bed/3 bath condo in quiet Richmond District location. This two-floor condo is approximately 2,000SF with in-unit laundry, private backyard, full dining room, generously sized bedrooms, and tons of natural light. The unit is walking distance to Geary Blvd & Clement street, both full of popular dining options. There are several MUNI lines nearby, making your commute a breeze! The unit comes with a garage parking space, making circling the block a thing of the past. Don't wait, this will not last!



Unit Highlights

- Two-floor condo

- Approx. 2000 SF

- In-unit laundry

- Updated kitchen & bathrooms

- Full of natural light

- Generously sized bedrooms

- Private deck and full backyard

- 1 car parking



Neighborhood

- Walking distance to Geary Blvd & Clement Street, full of popular dining options

- Several parks & playgrounds including Golden Gate Park

- Safeway

- De Young Museum

- Stow Lake



Schools

- Argonne Elementary

- Star of the Sea

- George Peabody Elementary

- Presidio Middle School



Transportation

- MUNI lines 38, 1, 2, 5, 31, 28

- Thoroughfares Geary Blvd, Fulton, Park Presidio & California St

- Excellent for biking!



DRE# 01902745



No Pets Allowed



