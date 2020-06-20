All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 676 16th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
676 16th Avenue
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

676 16th Avenue

676 16th Avenue · (510) 920-6874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Inner Richmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

676 16th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94118
Inner Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 676 16th Avenue · Avail. now

$7,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2009 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautifully Updated 4BD/3BA in Quiet Richmond Location. - ***3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=S9fnL8K8WGy***

Beautifully updated 4 bed/3 bath condo in quiet Richmond District location. This two-floor condo is approximately 2,000SF with in-unit laundry, private backyard, full dining room, generously sized bedrooms, and tons of natural light. The unit is walking distance to Geary Blvd & Clement street, both full of popular dining options. There are several MUNI lines nearby, making your commute a breeze! The unit comes with a garage parking space, making circling the block a thing of the past. Don't wait, this will not last!

Unit Highlights
- Two-floor condo
- Approx. 2000 SF
- In-unit laundry
- Updated kitchen & bathrooms
- Full of natural light
- Generously sized bedrooms
- Private deck and full backyard
- 1 car parking

Neighborhood
- Walking distance to Geary Blvd & Clement Street, full of popular dining options
- Several parks & playgrounds including Golden Gate Park
- Safeway
- De Young Museum
- Stow Lake

Schools
- Argonne Elementary
- Star of the Sea
- George Peabody Elementary
- Presidio Middle School

Transportation
- MUNI lines 38, 1, 2, 5, 31, 28
- Thoroughfares Geary Blvd, Fulton, Park Presidio & California St
- Excellent for biking!

DRE# 01902745

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5779213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 676 16th Avenue have any available units?
676 16th Avenue has a unit available for $7,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 676 16th Avenue have?
Some of 676 16th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 676 16th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
676 16th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 676 16th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 676 16th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 676 16th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 676 16th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 676 16th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 676 16th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 676 16th Avenue have a pool?
No, 676 16th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 676 16th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 676 16th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 676 16th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 676 16th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 676 16th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

655 STOCKTON Street
655 Stockton Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
977 PINE Apartments
977 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
1301 Leavenworth
1301 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1360 Lombard
1360 Lombard St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Venue
1155 4th St
San Francisco, CA 94158
50 LAGUNA
50 Laguna St
San Francisco, CA 94102
324 Larkin
324 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
3820 SCOTT
3820 Scott St
San Francisco, CA 94123

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity