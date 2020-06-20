676 16th Avenue

Amenities
Beautifully Updated 4BD/3BA in Quiet Richmond Location. - ***3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=S9fnL8K8WGy***
Beautifully updated 4 bed/3 bath condo in quiet Richmond District location. This two-floor condo is approximately 2,000SF with in-unit laundry, private backyard, full dining room, generously sized bedrooms, and tons of natural light. The unit is walking distance to Geary Blvd & Clement street, both full of popular dining options. There are several MUNI lines nearby, making your commute a breeze! The unit comes with a garage parking space, making circling the block a thing of the past. Don't wait, this will not last!
Unit Highlights
- Two-floor condo
- Approx. 2000 SF
- In-unit laundry
- Updated kitchen & bathrooms
- Full of natural light
- Generously sized bedrooms
- Private deck and full backyard
- 1 car parking
Neighborhood
- Walking distance to Geary Blvd & Clement Street, full of popular dining options
- Several parks & playgrounds including Golden Gate Park
- Safeway
- De Young Museum
- Stow Lake
Schools
- Argonne Elementary
- Star of the Sea
- George Peabody Elementary
- Presidio Middle School
Transportation
- MUNI lines 38, 1, 2, 5, 31, 28
- Thoroughfares Geary Blvd, Fulton, Park Presidio & California St
- Excellent for biking!
No Pets Allowed
