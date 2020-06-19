530 Stockton Street #Unit 107

Amenities
530 Stockton St #107, San Francisco, CA 941098 *SPECIAL ONE MONTH FREE promotion for leases signed before 5/31/2020 ** Apartment Features: -In-unit washer &; dryer -High-end kitchen with stone counter-top, trendy light fixtures -Stainless steel appliances: fridge, full-size dishwasher, gas range, hood -Beautifully renovated bathroom -Wide plank flooring throughout -Shared backyard Other: -Pet-Friendly -Rent-controlled -Provided unfurnished -12-month lease, then month-to-month Location: -Walking distance to Whole Foods and Trader Joe s -1 block from CVS -Close to Polk Street retail -2 blocks to Union Square retail, restaurants, nightlife -Close to tech shuttle stops -Quick commute to the Financial District COVID and Shelter in Place compliant in-person apartment showings allowed. Set up an appointment today. Virtual tour link: https://vimeo.com/399168325 CONTACT Maddalena McKenzie Maddalena @ rentbt.com Leasing Assistant Brick +Timber www.rentbt.com