530 Stockton Street #Unit 107
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

530 Stockton Street #Unit 107

530 Stockton Street · (415) 617-5233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

530 Stockton Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
rent controlled
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
rent controlled
530 Stockton St #107, San Francisco, CA 941098 *SPECIAL ONE MONTH FREE promotion for leases signed before 5/31/2020 ** Apartment Features: -In-unit washer &amp;; dryer -High-end kitchen with stone counter-top, trendy light fixtures -Stainless steel appliances: fridge, full-size dishwasher, gas range, hood -Beautifully renovated bathroom -Wide plank flooring throughout -Shared backyard Other: -Pet-Friendly -Rent-controlled -Provided unfurnished -12-month lease, then month-to-month Location: -Walking distance to Whole Foods and Trader Joe s -1 block from CVS -Close to Polk Street retail -2 blocks to Union Square retail, restaurants, nightlife -Close to tech shuttle stops -Quick commute to the Financial District COVID and Shelter in Place compliant in-person apartment showings allowed. Set up an appointment today. Virtual tour link: https://vimeo.com/399168325 CONTACT Maddalena McKenzie Maddalena @ rentbt.com Leasing Assistant Brick +Timber www.rentbt.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Stockton Street #Unit 107 have any available units?
530 Stockton Street #Unit 107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 Stockton Street #Unit 107 have?
Some of 530 Stockton Street #Unit 107's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Stockton Street #Unit 107 currently offering any rent specials?
530 Stockton Street #Unit 107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Stockton Street #Unit 107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 Stockton Street #Unit 107 is pet friendly.
Does 530 Stockton Street #Unit 107 offer parking?
No, 530 Stockton Street #Unit 107 does not offer parking.
Does 530 Stockton Street #Unit 107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Stockton Street #Unit 107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Stockton Street #Unit 107 have a pool?
No, 530 Stockton Street #Unit 107 does not have a pool.
Does 530 Stockton Street #Unit 107 have accessible units?
No, 530 Stockton Street #Unit 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Stockton Street #Unit 107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Stockton Street #Unit 107 has units with dishwashers.
