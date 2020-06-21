46 Kittredge Ter.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

This two level classic old school single family home is located on a quiet tree lined street just blocks to the Koret center. Unit - 3 large bedrooms, with an additional bedroom suite downstairs with 2nd living area, storage and a great office/ work space. - Huge master suite with separate living area and huge closet - Hardwood floors throughout - Eat in kitchen with good cabinet space - Formal dining room - Large garage. There is parking for 2 cars, one in garage, one in driveway. - Small deck and yard. - Washer/ Dryer in garage. Terms - Security deposit is 1.5x rent - Tenant pays all utilities - Non smoking building Location The northwestern-most corner of San Francisco is comprised of a handful of unique, diverse neighborhoods, including Lone Mountain. Atop a historic hill that once was home to a group of cemeteries, the Lone Mountain neighborhood towers high enough to boast ocean and city views, a majority from the University of San Francisco campus that takes up a large part of the area. The neighborhood is a constantly abuzz with professors, students, and local San Franciscans who enjoy the college-town vibe. Most of the homes in Lone Mountain are filled with college students who share living spaces in multi-unit properties and apartments. But there is still a heavy population of families that live in the neighborhood and reside in well-kept Edwardians. There is never a lack of things to do in Lone Mountain. One of the most popular open spaces is the Angelo J. Rossi Playground and Rossi Pool. Students and families alike gravitate to these areas that offer public tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic areas, an indoor swimming pool, and a children s playground. Another notable attraction in the neighborhood is the Lone Mountain Children s Center, a private, non-profit preschool that has been open for more than 40 years. Its primary mission has continued to be serving the children and families of San Francisco with high-quality developmental theme-based programs for young children. Whether college student, professor or enthusiast, Lone Mountain is a unique and distinctively San Francisco community with all of the urban amenities, plus extras, that cannot be found elsewhere.



Terms: One year lease