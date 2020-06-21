All apartments in San Francisco
46 Kittredge Ter.

46 Kittredge Terrace · (415) 690-8156
Location

46 Kittredge Terrace, San Francisco, CA 94118
Lone Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This two level classic old school single family home is located on a quiet tree lined street just blocks to the Koret center. Unit - 3 large bedrooms, with an additional bedroom suite downstairs with 2nd living area, storage and a great office/ work space. - Huge master suite with separate living area and huge closet - Hardwood floors throughout - Eat in kitchen with good cabinet space - Formal dining room - Large garage. There is parking for 2 cars, one in garage, one in driveway. - Small deck and yard. - Washer/ Dryer in garage. Terms - Security deposit is 1.5x rent - Tenant pays all utilities - Non smoking building Location The northwestern-most corner of San Francisco is comprised of a handful of unique, diverse neighborhoods, including Lone Mountain. Atop a historic hill that once was home to a group of cemeteries, the Lone Mountain neighborhood towers high enough to boast ocean and city views, a majority from the University of San Francisco campus that takes up a large part of the area. The neighborhood is a constantly abuzz with professors, students, and local San Franciscans who enjoy the college-town vibe. Most of the homes in Lone Mountain are filled with college students who share living spaces in multi-unit properties and apartments. But there is still a heavy population of families that live in the neighborhood and reside in well-kept Edwardians. There is never a lack of things to do in Lone Mountain. One of the most popular open spaces is the Angelo J. Rossi Playground and Rossi Pool. Students and families alike gravitate to these areas that offer public tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic areas, an indoor swimming pool, and a children s playground. Another notable attraction in the neighborhood is the Lone Mountain Children s Center, a private, non-profit preschool that has been open for more than 40 years. Its primary mission has continued to be serving the children and families of San Francisco with high-quality developmental theme-based programs for young children. Whether college student, professor or enthusiast, Lone Mountain is a unique and distinctively San Francisco community with all of the urban amenities, plus extras, that cannot be found elsewhere.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Kittredge Ter. have any available units?
46 Kittredge Ter. has a unit available for $7,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 Kittredge Ter. have?
Some of 46 Kittredge Ter.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Kittredge Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
46 Kittredge Ter. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Kittredge Ter. pet-friendly?
No, 46 Kittredge Ter. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 46 Kittredge Ter. offer parking?
Yes, 46 Kittredge Ter. does offer parking.
Does 46 Kittredge Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Kittredge Ter. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Kittredge Ter. have a pool?
Yes, 46 Kittredge Ter. has a pool.
Does 46 Kittredge Ter. have accessible units?
No, 46 Kittredge Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Kittredge Ter. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Kittredge Ter. has units with dishwashers.
