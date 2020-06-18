434 Union St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Amazing Edwardian Building with true San Francisco style and charm. Condo is uniquely positioned below Coit Tower and in the heart of North Beach/Telegraph Hill. Walking distance to Financial District + Embarcadero and Moscone Center less than 10 min drive. Steps to popular restaurants, shops and boutiques. Enjoy spectacular sunrise and sunset from your semi-private roof deck terrace. This apartment is perfect for business partners or a couple and whether you need long-term or short-term stay, you will be delighted to know that this condo is perched up on a extremely quiet street and is ranked as Top Ten Location in The Country .



This cozy condo offers over 1000 sq ft living space and has 1920s charm with large Bay Windows and traditional layout. The master bedroom second bedroom, dining room, living room are fully furnished. The second bedroom faces the street and has a view of Transamerica Building and downtown and brings in tons of natural light. The master bedroom faces the back and has a spectacular view of Coit Tower. The living room and dining room are in a loft-style open space.



This is the top floor unit inside of a three-unit building and hence, has a home feel to it. Other high notes include skylight, hardwood throughout, central heating, large kitchen with gas range, plenty of cabinet space, breakfast nook and high chairs. The kitchen is fully stocked and comes with tea pot, coffee machine, toaster, microwave and all the other cooking gear for a nice home-cooked meal. There is a large bathroom with a shower over bathtub.



Washington Square Park, famous restaurants and shops are few steps away. Few minutes walk to Fishermans Wharf, Pier 39, China Town. All bus lines are a block away. 10 Minutes walk to Russian Hill. Free parking up two hours or else get a monthly parking permit from the city. Walk 15 minutes to get to Bart Station.



Flexible Lease Term. Minimum One Month. Perfect for Short-term Stay.