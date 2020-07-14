520 SCOTT Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator cable included garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry green community internet access

No filter needed in picturesque Alamo Square. Click-bait views and eye-candy Victorians like the “Painted Ladies” of Full House fame, surround its namesake park. Casual eateries and stylish shops dot nearby Divisadero. Local standouts like Little Star Pizza, Bar Crudo and Fly Bar keep the area buzzing.



Picture this: feet up, espresso in hand, dog by your side, admiring the view of the Painted Ladies on your patio to start your day. Add to that: high ceilings, extra storage, giant closets, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in tow, and you’ve found a slice of SF rental heaven. Live (extra) comfortably right by one of San Francisco’s most iconic and beloved spots.



