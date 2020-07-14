All apartments in San Francisco
520 SCOTT Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 PM

520 SCOTT Apartments

520 Scott Street · (415) 966-0294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

520 Scott Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Alamo Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05 · Avail. now

$3,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 520 SCOTT Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
cable included
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
green community
internet access
No filter needed in picturesque Alamo Square. Click-bait views and eye-candy Victorians like the “Painted Ladies” of Full House fame, surround its namesake park. Casual eateries and stylish shops dot nearby Divisadero. Local standouts like Little Star Pizza, Bar Crudo and Fly Bar keep the area buzzing.

Picture this: feet up, espresso in hand, dog by your side, admiring the view of the Painted Ladies on your patio to start your day. Add to that: high ceilings, extra storage, giant closets, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in tow, and you’ve found a slice of SF rental heaven. Live (extra) comfortably right by one of San Francisco’s most iconic and beloved spots.

Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to work. You’re one of a kind – and your home should be too! From restored historic Pacific Heights Edwardians to rebooted Downtown classics, one online ap

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 SCOTT Apartments have any available units?
520 SCOTT Apartments has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 SCOTT Apartments have?
Some of 520 SCOTT Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 SCOTT Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
520 SCOTT Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 SCOTT Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 SCOTT Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 520 SCOTT Apartments offer parking?
No, 520 SCOTT Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 520 SCOTT Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 SCOTT Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 SCOTT Apartments have a pool?
No, 520 SCOTT Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 520 SCOTT Apartments have accessible units?
No, 520 SCOTT Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 520 SCOTT Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 SCOTT Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

