3783 20th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator dishwasher bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly

Park-centered Mission Dolores micro-hood reflects the remarkable diversity and vibrancy of modern San Francisco – it is also home to the city’s oldest building, its namesake Spanish mission. Set on the crossroads of the Castro, and Upper Market, among other areas, this neighborhood has staying power.Roll out of bed and straight into Dolores Park – San Francisco’s friendliest fresh fun zone. Feel free to bring your fur baby too (restrictions apply). Bay window views, in-unit washer/dryer and hardwood floors make this park-life apartment a fetching place to call home.Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to work. You’re one of a kind – and your home should be too! From restored historic Pacific Heights Edwardians to rebooted Downtown classics, one online application is all it takes to unlock RentSFNow’s premium portfolio of over 150 distinctive buildings