Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

360 Benton Avenue

360 Benton Avenue · (415) 294-1640
Location

360 Benton Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94110
Holly Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 360 Benton Avenue · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1643 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Tri-Level 3 Bed, 3 Bath Bernal Heights Townhome - 2 Decks, Parking + Storage Included - This lovely 3 Bed, 3 Bath Townhome is located on a quiet but conveniently located street in Bernal Heights. The townhome was built in 2008 and includes 3 levels of living. The main level of the home includes a master suite with full bath, and another large bedroom, both with plenty of closet space. The top floor of the unit includes a formal dining area with an outdoor patio, full kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, and a large living area with beautiful bay windows and skylight. The entire bottom floor of the home features another master suite with a private deck and full bath. The home also includes 1 parking space, storage in the garage, and a washer and dryer.

Features:
- 3 BED
- 3 BATH
- 3 Levels
- 2 Outdoor Patio Decks
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Newer Building
- 1 Parking Space Included
- Washer and Dryer in Unit

Amenities:
- Located in the busy and vibrant Bernal Heights Neighborhood with shops and restaurants along Cortland Street
- 5 Minute Walk to Holly Park Playground
- 10 Minute Walk to Mission Street
- 20 Minute Walk to Glen Park BART & SFTMA
- 5 Minute Drive to US-101 and HWY 280

Showings:
- By Appointment only

Lease Terms:
- 12 Month Lease Required
- Security Deposit $5,500
- Renters Insurance Required
- Tenant pay Water, Trash, and PG&E
- NO Pets
- NO Smoking

Application Process:
- Apply Online
- $35 Application Fee per Adult

(RLNE4555051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Benton Avenue have any available units?
360 Benton Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 Benton Avenue have?
Some of 360 Benton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Benton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
360 Benton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Benton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 360 Benton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 360 Benton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 360 Benton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 360 Benton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 Benton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Benton Avenue have a pool?
No, 360 Benton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 360 Benton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 360 Benton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Benton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 Benton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
