360 Benton Avenue

Tri-Level 3 Bed, 3 Bath Bernal Heights Townhome - 2 Decks, Parking + Storage Included - This lovely 3 Bed, 3 Bath Townhome is located on a quiet but conveniently located street in Bernal Heights. The townhome was built in 2008 and includes 3 levels of living. The main level of the home includes a master suite with full bath, and another large bedroom, both with plenty of closet space. The top floor of the unit includes a formal dining area with an outdoor patio, full kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, and a large living area with beautiful bay windows and skylight. The entire bottom floor of the home features another master suite with a private deck and full bath. The home also includes 1 parking space, storage in the garage, and a washer and dryer.



Features:

- 3 BED

- 3 BATH

- 3 Levels

- 2 Outdoor Patio Decks

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Newer Building

- 1 Parking Space Included

- Washer and Dryer in Unit



Amenities:

- Located in the busy and vibrant Bernal Heights Neighborhood with shops and restaurants along Cortland Street

- 5 Minute Walk to Holly Park Playground

- 10 Minute Walk to Mission Street

- 20 Minute Walk to Glen Park BART & SFTMA

- 5 Minute Drive to US-101 and HWY 280



Showings:

- By Appointment only



Lease Terms:

- 12 Month Lease Required

- Security Deposit $5,500

- Renters Insurance Required

- Tenant pay Water, Trash, and PG&E

- NO Pets

- NO Smoking



Application Process:

- Apply Online

- $35 Application Fee per Adult



