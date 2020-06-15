360 Benton Avenue

Amenities
Tri-Level 3 Bed, 3 Bath Bernal Heights Townhome - 2 Decks, Parking + Storage Included - This lovely 3 Bed, 3 Bath Townhome is located on a quiet but conveniently located street in Bernal Heights. The townhome was built in 2008 and includes 3 levels of living. The main level of the home includes a master suite with full bath, and another large bedroom, both with plenty of closet space. The top floor of the unit includes a formal dining area with an outdoor patio, full kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, and a large living area with beautiful bay windows and skylight. The entire bottom floor of the home features another master suite with a private deck and full bath. The home also includes 1 parking space, storage in the garage, and a washer and dryer.
Features:
- 3 BED
- 3 BATH
- 3 Levels
- 2 Outdoor Patio Decks
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Newer Building
- 1 Parking Space Included
- Washer and Dryer in Unit
Amenities:
- Located in the busy and vibrant Bernal Heights Neighborhood with shops and restaurants along Cortland Street
- 5 Minute Walk to Holly Park Playground
- 10 Minute Walk to Mission Street
- 20 Minute Walk to Glen Park BART & SFTMA
- 5 Minute Drive to US-101 and HWY 280
Showings:
- By Appointment only
Lease Terms:
- 12 Month Lease Required
- Security Deposit $5,500
- Renters Insurance Required
- Tenant pay Water, Trash, and PG&E
- NO Pets
- NO Smoking
Application Process:
- Apply Online
- $35 Application Fee per Adult
(RLNE4555051)