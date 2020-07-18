All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:29 AM

3495 22nd St.

3495 22nd Street · (415) 715-9125
Location

3495 22nd Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Dolores Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large top floor Noe Valley one bedroom apartment available July 21! This unit is currently occupied. To view this unit in person, you must confirm the following: - Income is 3x rent - Good credit and references - Provide us with your soonest move in date - Masks are required at all times - 24 hour notice is required Unit - large bedroom with good amount of closet space - One full bath, recently remodeled - Bright sunny kitchen - Huge living room/dining room combined - Laundry in unit Terms - Security deposit is 1.5x rent - One year lease - Tenant pays all utilities Location: Noe Valley is a picturesque neighborhood that is located almost directly in the center of San Francisco. Thanks to adjacent Twin Peaks, it is sheltered from the coastal fog and winds that tend to blanket the rest of the city, giving it a unique microclimate that is warmer and sunnier than many other districts. Noe Valley is also home to the highest concentration of row houses in San Francisco, lending it an overall striking appearance. The neighborhood is lined with classic Victorian and Edwardian residential architecture, along with friendly, high-end retail and hospitality businesses, making the district feel like a small town. The shape of the neighborhood is also a result of the few major thoroughfares that come into the area, keeping the streets free from the usual heavy city traffic. Unlike most residential neighborhoods, Noe Valley has an exhilarating rhythmic energy. While it has a small-town feel, the neighborhood itself is quite expansive. There are two main commercial strips lined with upscale restaurants and d cor boutiques with dozens of kid- and pet-friendly storefronts and cafes. The area is known to have more stroller traffic than automobiles, making it a popular place for young families; but it has an equally large population of young professionals that fill up the neighborhood bars and restaurants late into the night. Noe Valley locks in a truly traditional residential San Francisco haven. Its thriving pulse, convenient location, and distinctive charm keep longtime inhabitants happy while attracting new residents.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3495 22nd St. have any available units?
3495 22nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3495 22nd St. have?
Some of 3495 22nd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3495 22nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
3495 22nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3495 22nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3495 22nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 3495 22nd St. offer parking?
No, 3495 22nd St. does not offer parking.
Does 3495 22nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3495 22nd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3495 22nd St. have a pool?
No, 3495 22nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 3495 22nd St. have accessible units?
No, 3495 22nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3495 22nd St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3495 22nd St. has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

