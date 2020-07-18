3495 22nd St.

Amenities

Large top floor Noe Valley one bedroom apartment available July 21! This unit is currently occupied. To view this unit in person, you must confirm the following: - Income is 3x rent - Good credit and references - Provide us with your soonest move in date - Masks are required at all times - 24 hour notice is required Unit - large bedroom with good amount of closet space - One full bath, recently remodeled - Bright sunny kitchen - Huge living room/dining room combined - Laundry in unit Terms - Security deposit is 1.5x rent - One year lease - Tenant pays all utilities Location: Noe Valley is a picturesque neighborhood that is located almost directly in the center of San Francisco. Thanks to adjacent Twin Peaks, it is sheltered from the coastal fog and winds that tend to blanket the rest of the city, giving it a unique microclimate that is warmer and sunnier than many other districts. Noe Valley is also home to the highest concentration of row houses in San Francisco, lending it an overall striking appearance. The neighborhood is lined with classic Victorian and Edwardian residential architecture, along with friendly, high-end retail and hospitality businesses, making the district feel like a small town. The shape of the neighborhood is also a result of the few major thoroughfares that come into the area, keeping the streets free from the usual heavy city traffic. Unlike most residential neighborhoods, Noe Valley has an exhilarating rhythmic energy. While it has a small-town feel, the neighborhood itself is quite expansive. There are two main commercial strips lined with upscale restaurants and d cor boutiques with dozens of kid- and pet-friendly storefronts and cafes. The area is known to have more stroller traffic than automobiles, making it a popular place for young families; but it has an equally large population of young professionals that fill up the neighborhood bars and restaurants late into the night. Noe Valley locks in a truly traditional residential San Francisco haven. Its thriving pulse, convenient location, and distinctive charm keep longtime inhabitants happy while attracting new residents.



