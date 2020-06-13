82 Apartments for rent in Fairfax, CA

/
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
266 CASCADE DR
266 Cascade Drive, Fairfax, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1200 sqft
Fairfax charmer - Very well maintained with decks and terraced garden. - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7 Crescent Ln
7 Crescent Lane, Fairfax, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1548 sqft
Sun-filled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath contemporary single family home. Gorgeous hardwood floors, wood beamed living room ceiling, modern kitchen with stainless appliances & granite counter tops, fireplace, deck.
1 of 28
Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
91 Meernaa Avenue
91 Meernaa Avenue, Fairfax, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
900 sqft
Fairfax ~ Close to Downtown ~ 2 bedrooms 1 bath ~ Available Now - Freshly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper level unit with front and back decks and views!! Lots of light. Central heat & A/C. New flooring and fresh paint throughout.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
Parkside
101 Sunny Hills Dr, San Anselmo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,354
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on lushly landscaped grounds, our beautifully maintained property is within walking distance of shopping, schools, parks, restaurants, hiking trails, and transportation.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sleepy Hollow
1 Unit Available
30 Oak Knoll Dr
30 Oak Knoll Drive, Sleepy Hollow, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,900
3363 sqft
This stunning remodeled 5 bedroom home is located in Sleepy Hollow with lovely natural surroundings. Inside offers lots of natural light, beautiful wood floors throughout and soaring cathedral ceilings in the living room and the private master suite.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
1394 San Anselmo Avenue
1394 San Anselmo Avenue, San Anselmo, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$7,400
3048 sqft
Spacious and updated home located in the flats of San Anselmo. Conveniently located between downtown San Anselmo and Fairfax. Comfortable floor plan offers abundant space.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
141 San Francisco Blvd
141 San Francisco Boulevard, San Anselmo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1400 sqft
141 San Francisco Blvd Available 06/01/20 Lovely Home in San Anselmo For Rent - Hello Friends, 141 San Francisco Blvd, San Anselmo We are offering a unique opportunity to rent a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an attached two car garage,
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown San Rafael
8 Units Available
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,055
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,575
898 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Marinwood
41 Units Available
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,370
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,892
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,170
1400 sqft
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Downtown San Rafael
15 Units Available
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,996
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North San Rafael Commercial Center
15 Units Available
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,370
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1045 sqft
Updated apartments near the 101. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning and fireplace. Green community with a pool and bike storage.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
Smith Ranch
10 Units Available
McInnis Park
10 North Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
936 sqft
Apartments have unique floor plans. Kitchens are well-equipped and have plenty of counter and cupboard space. Complex has a gym and tennis court. Near the McGinnis Park Golf Club.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 12:21pm
Lincoln-San Rafael Hill
6 Units Available
Park Hill
1747 Lincoln Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
440 sqft
Comfortable apartments have walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Private parking provided. Located a short walk from Mountain Park and near bus routes on Lincoln Avenue.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
21 Belle Avenue
21 Belle Avenue, San Anselmo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
889 sqft
Beautiful upper level, two bedroom/one bathroom apartment available in the heart of San Anselmo. Convenient to downtown, situated on a charming tree-lined street. Unit was recently refreshed with new floors and paint.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
152 Barber Ave.
152 Barber Avenue, San Anselmo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2931 sqft
Gorgeous, Updated,Lovingly cared for.Best San Anselmo location! - VIDEO - FOUNDATION - - Available July 1st, 2020.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North San Rafael Commercial Center
1 Unit Available
10 Professional Center Pkwy, #8
10 Professional Center Parkway, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1118 sqft
TWO BEDROOM TWO-STORY CONDO WITH GREAT VIEWS IN SAN RAFAEL - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKWi5pqgV_g Two bedroom, one and a half bath two-story condo in great location.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Terra Linda
1 Unit Available
125 Nova Albion Way
125 Nova Albion Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bdrm terra linda - Property Id: 101268 Vineyards Edge 125 Nova Albion Way San Rafael, Ca. 94903 Available May, 15, 2020 2 BDRM 1 BA 925 sqft We have a beautiful unit coming available and now taking applications.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
19 Belle Avenue
19 Belle Avenue, San Anselmo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1088 sqft
Beautiful lower level, two bedroom/one bathroom ADA apartment available in the heart of San Anselmo. Convenient to downtown, situated on a charming tree-lined street. Unit was recently refreshed with new floors and paint.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Canal Waterfront
1 Unit Available
11 mooring rd
11 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1400 sqft
Tastefully Remodeled 2bd/2ba +Townhouse in a 3 unit bldg. Beautiful fenced in yard, Vegetable Garden! Bonus rm. -FOUNDATION- - Preview a virtual walk-through of this home: https://youtu.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
324 San Francisco Blvd
324 San Francisco Boulevard, Marin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1632 sqft
This delightful three bedroom, two bathroom, contemporary home, offers natural light throughout and an additional room, great for an office or exercise space. Outside, enjoy a fully fenced, spacious, front and back yard, with orange and lemon trees.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Gerstle Park
1 Unit Available
9 Bayview Street
9 Bayview Street, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1546 sqft
This traditional 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Gerstle Park has two stories and was built in 1995. You can walk to grocery stores, restaurants, transportation, parks, and all the conveniences of town.Attached two car garage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Smith Ranch
1 Unit Available
401 North Ave Unit 308
401 North Avenue, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
932 sqft
Coming Soon! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located near McInnis Park in San Rafael. The unit has a quality feel to it, including granite counter tops, a fireplace, washer/dryer, 2 full bathrooms and tranquil views.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
North Larkspur
1 Unit Available
749 Via Casitas
749 Via Casitas, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
954 sqft
Don't miss this lovely condo, located in the desirable Spyglass Hill area of Greenbrae. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath has amazing views overlooking the Corte Madera Creek, SF Bay, and Ring mountain.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Terra Linda
1 Unit Available
725 Birchwood Ct
725 Birchwood Court, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1882 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautifully maintained three bedroom, two bathroom home. OPTIONAL IN Law unit studio with separate entrance for an additional 1K. Pictures show studio area as well.
