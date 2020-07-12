/
alamo square
184 Apartments for rent in Alamo Square, San Francisco, CA
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
108 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
520 SCOTT Apartments
520 Scott Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
631 sqft
No filter needed in picturesque Alamo Square. Click-bait views and eye-candy Victorians like the “Painted Ladies” of Full House fame, surround its namesake park. Casual eateries and stylish shops dot nearby Divisadero.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1054 Fell St.
1054 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
1350 sqft
Spectacular spacious and modern in the heart of NOPA/Alamo Square. Located just blocks to Alamo, Square Park, The Panhandle and the Divisadero Corridors. Nice bright and quiet unit(even for being on Fell St).
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1238 Grove Street
1238 Grove Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,495
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1238 Grove Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,873
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,968
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,918
1173 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
85 Units Available
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,777
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,012
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
39 Units Available
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,665
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,290
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,505
1028 sqft
Close to the Van Ness Metro Station in the fashionable Hayes Valley district, this luxury apartment complex features 24-hour maintenance, elevator access, clubhouse and parking. Rooms include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
86 Units Available
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,317
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,107
881 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
98 Units Available
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,123
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,119
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,852
941 sqft
Residents of this luxury community enjoy two rooftop decks, a swimming pool and concierge service. Apartments feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Property is near the Herbst Theatre, San Francisco Symphony and much more.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
$
25 Units Available
Vara
1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,355
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,657
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,896
1030 sqft
This beautiful community is a short drive from Franklin Square and the Soma StrEat Food Park. Inside, residents enjoy in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
$
10 Units Available
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,337
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,245
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,524
928 sqft
Convenient to the Mission District. Boutique-style apartments with plank floors, Caesarstone counters, dual-tone cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Property offers an expansive roof deck with heated spa. On-site retail and Zipcar for residents' convenience.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
41 Units Available
Alchemy
200 Buchanan Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,020
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,340
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,380
1194 sqft
Modern apartments have stainless steel appliances and private balconies. Amenities include bike storage and a community garden. Near Octavia Boulevard and Market Street. Public transit is easily accessible.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
106 SANCHEZ
106 Sanchez St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,595
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy MUNI and bike commute. Near Duboce Park. Recently renovated community features hardwood floors and updated appliances. On-site parking in a garage available. Green community. Modern living in an urban setting.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
64 Units Available
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,764
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,171
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,443
1051 sqft
100 Van Ness combines elevation with elegance offering high rise living with sweeping views! Our amenity filled Rooftop Terrace elevates 374 feet above ground creating panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Twin Peaks, and everything
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
122 Units Available
NEMA
8 10th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,865
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,795
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,940
1348 sqft
Prime location close to trendy restaurants and shops. Two spacious lobbies, landscaped terraces, and a huge fitness center. Units have keyless entry doors, modern kitchens, and programmable thermostats.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
11 Units Available
The Civic
101 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,098
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,110
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,613
859 sqft
The Civic Center is home to many of San Francisco's largest and most impressive cultural institutions, from the golden-domed City Hall to the Asian Art Museum, Supreme Court, Opera House, and more.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
32 Units Available
The Rise Hayes Valley
1699 Market Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,315
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,685
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,724
973 sqft
The Rise Hayes Valley is at the epicenter of the Mission, Upper Market and Hayes Valley neighborhoods in San Francisco. Sitting at the corner of Market St. and Valencia St.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
69 Units Available
888 O'Farrell
888 O'farrell Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,974
1 Bedroom
$2,434
2 Bedrooms
$3,364
Enjoy the breathtaking views from your apartment rental at the Trinity Towers Apartments on O'Farrell Street in lovely San Francisco. Luxury awaits you in these studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 12:47am
3 Units Available
Dolores
1813 15th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
75 sqft
Sandwiched between the Castro to the West and the Mission District to the East, Mission Dolores stands as one of the most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods in San Francisco.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
3875 18TH STREET Apartments
3875 18th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
777 sqft
Lively, upbeat and casual, Mission Dolores captures the spirit of diversity at the heart of San Francisco culture.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
50 LAGUNA
50 Laguna St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,395
361 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community tucked into a building from 1928. Updates include hardwood floors, large windows with great views and updated appliances. On-site garages and laundry provided. Easy access to Highway 101.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
210 Church
210 Church St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,545
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,695
552 sqft
Original-style apartments just across the street from Church Street station, near CPMC Davies Campus. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets will love it too.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
1405 FRANKLIN
1405 Franklin St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,745
448 sqft
Traditional homes in the beating heart of San Francisco's Cathedral Hill. Close to Lafayette Park, San Francisco Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge. Furnished apartments have cable television. On-site laundry and elevator. Internet access.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
2 Units Available
2148-2152 Broderick Street
2152 Broderick Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,095
194 sqft
2148 Broderick has seen over one hundred years of San Francisco history from its desirable Pacific Heights location.
