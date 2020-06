Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

A great opportunity to live only a few blocks from historic Dolores Park! Beautiful top floor 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom apartment for rent! This apartment boasts beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, a large light filled living room with fantastic corner bay window. The bathroom is updated a nice shower and tub surround. The owner added a great half bathroom in the hallway for guests or roommates to use while the main bathroom is occupied. Each bedroom has its own electric wall mounted heater and the living room has a new faux fire place that is a large heating unit. The bedrooms are a great size and each receive a lot of natural light. The large eat in kitchen has stainless steel appliances which include dishwasher, huge refrigerator and range. There is laundry off the kitchen just for this unit. The location is perfect for people looking for that Mission lifestyle. The building is centrally located and boasts a walk score of 95! Dolores park is only 3 blocks away. No smoking NO pets Included: water Garbage Laundry TO schedule a viewing please contact Sebastian@Gaetanirealestate.com