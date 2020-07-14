All apartments in San Francisco
3715 CALIFORNIA
3715 CALIFORNIA

3715 California St · (415) 942-5770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3715 California St, San Francisco, CA 94118
Laurel Heights-Jordan Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3715 CALIFORNIA.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
Nestled at the foot of the Presidio, Laurel Heights has quiet ambience and refined charm. Reminiscent of Pacific Heights, this elegant area boasts an abundant number of Victorian homes with the well-heeled families to fill them. Laurel Heights is like a piece of suburban bliss dropped into the middle of the city.

There’s no place like home on this well-connected stretch of California Street; board the 1 California bus toward downtown to work or out to Ocean Beach to surf. Housed in a handsome brick building, these roomy apartments have hardwood floors, sunny bay windows and shiny new appliances.

Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroughly renovated apartments in the city’s most storied neighborhoods. We are customer service overachievers who consistently go above and beyond. At RentSFNow, we will find you a pla

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 CALIFORNIA have any available units?
3715 CALIFORNIA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3715 CALIFORNIA have?
Some of 3715 CALIFORNIA's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 CALIFORNIA currently offering any rent specials?
3715 CALIFORNIA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 CALIFORNIA pet-friendly?
Yes, 3715 CALIFORNIA is pet friendly.
Does 3715 CALIFORNIA offer parking?
Yes, 3715 CALIFORNIA offers parking.
Does 3715 CALIFORNIA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3715 CALIFORNIA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 CALIFORNIA have a pool?
No, 3715 CALIFORNIA does not have a pool.
Does 3715 CALIFORNIA have accessible units?
No, 3715 CALIFORNIA does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 CALIFORNIA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3715 CALIFORNIA has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

