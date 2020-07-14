3715 CALIFORNIA

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly

Nestled at the foot of the Presidio, Laurel Heights has quiet ambience and refined charm. Reminiscent of Pacific Heights, this elegant area boasts an abundant number of Victorian homes with the well-heeled families to fill them. Laurel Heights is like a piece of suburban bliss dropped into the middle of the city.



There’s no place like home on this well-connected stretch of California Street; board the 1 California bus toward downtown to work or out to Ocean Beach to surf. Housed in a handsome brick building, these roomy apartments have hardwood floors, sunny bay windows and shiny new appliances.



