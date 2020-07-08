All apartments in San Francisco
915 Pierce
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:23 AM

915 Pierce

915 Pierce St · (415) 236-5173
Location

915 Pierce St, San Francisco, CA 94115
Alamo Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 915 Pierce.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
bbq/grill
lobby
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
car charging
No filter needed in picturesque Alamo Square. Click-bait views and eye-candy Victorians like the “Painted Ladies” of Full House fame, surround its namesake park. Casual eateries and stylish shops dot nearby Divisadero. Local standouts like Little Star Pizza, Bar Crudo and Fly Bar keep the area buzzing.This Art Nouveau building was beaten with the pretty stick. It boasts decorative busts at the entryway to the golden lobby and ornate painting on the exterior. High ceilings, hardwood floors and huge closets give the interior a timeless appeal.At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience. Iconic Charm. Modern Living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Pierce have any available units?
915 Pierce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 Pierce have?
Some of 915 Pierce's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Pierce currently offering any rent specials?
915 Pierce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Pierce pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 Pierce is pet friendly.
Does 915 Pierce offer parking?
Yes, 915 Pierce offers parking.
Does 915 Pierce have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 Pierce offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Pierce have a pool?
No, 915 Pierce does not have a pool.
Does 915 Pierce have accessible units?
No, 915 Pierce does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Pierce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 Pierce has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

