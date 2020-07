Amenities

Highly desirable Infinity Plaza 2BR/2BA in Rincon Hill! The property features in-unit washer/dryer, open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living room, private bathrooms, and views of the cityscape. Amenities include 24 hr doorman, concierge, club room with kitchen, full-sized gym, 75-foot lap pool, sauna, theater room, business center and more. This home is just a walk away from exquisite restaurants, Fisherman's Warf, Oracle Park, and convenient access to public transportation, 101, 280, 80, and the Bay Bridge.