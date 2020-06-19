325-327 Walnut St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities playground

Presidio Heights: Remodeled 2 Bed Flat + Sunroom, Private Yard & W/D in unit - ***Due to SF's "Shelter In Place" order, we are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can watch the video walkthrough and submit an application on our website at sfcityrents . com. Once your application is received, we will provide access to the property for a self-guided tour, if you would like one.***



This lower flat in a lovely 2 unit building is sunny and spacious. It features hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings and nice period details such as wainscoting, a bay window and a decorative fireplace. Adjacent to the shops and restaurants on Sacramento Street, and just one more block to California street, this home is located in the heart of one of the most beautiful and distinctive districts for shopping and dining. Just around the corner from a playground, and 3 blocks away from all the recreation available in the Presidio.



The remodeled kitchen is as large as one you'd see in the suburbs! It has upgraded appliances including a gas range, dishwasher, lots of cabinet and counter space, a breakfast bar, plus a large pantry.



The double parlor is typically used as formal living and dining rooms (cannot be converted to extra bedrooms), and both bedrooms are generously sized, one even has a bathroom ensuite.



Extra amenities include an in-unit washer and dryer, private back yard, and a sunroom that could be used as a family room, playroom, den, office... but not as a bedroom since one must walk through the sunroom to get to the second bedroom.



Street parking only, which is relatively easy in this area.



Pets are not permitted.



12 month lease (unfurnished). Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking unit.



SF City Rents

DRE# 01182457



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5765929)