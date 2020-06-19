All apartments in San Francisco
325-327 Walnut St.
325-327 Walnut St.

325 Walnut St · (415) 347-6184
Location

325 Walnut St, San Francisco, CA 94118
Presidio Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 327 Walnut St. · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
Presidio Heights: Remodeled 2 Bed Flat + Sunroom, Private Yard & W/D in unit - ***Due to SF's "Shelter In Place" order, we are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can watch the video walkthrough and submit an application on our website at sfcityrents . com. Once your application is received, we will provide access to the property for a self-guided tour, if you would like one.***

This lower flat in a lovely 2 unit building is sunny and spacious. It features hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings and nice period details such as wainscoting, a bay window and a decorative fireplace. Adjacent to the shops and restaurants on Sacramento Street, and just one more block to California street, this home is located in the heart of one of the most beautiful and distinctive districts for shopping and dining. Just around the corner from a playground, and 3 blocks away from all the recreation available in the Presidio.

The remodeled kitchen is as large as one you'd see in the suburbs! It has upgraded appliances including a gas range, dishwasher, lots of cabinet and counter space, a breakfast bar, plus a large pantry.

The double parlor is typically used as formal living and dining rooms (cannot be converted to extra bedrooms), and both bedrooms are generously sized, one even has a bathroom ensuite.

Extra amenities include an in-unit washer and dryer, private back yard, and a sunroom that could be used as a family room, playroom, den, office... but not as a bedroom since one must walk through the sunroom to get to the second bedroom.

Street parking only, which is relatively easy in this area.

Pets are not permitted.

12 month lease (unfurnished). Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking unit.

SF City Rents
DRE# 01182457

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325-327 Walnut St. have any available units?
325-327 Walnut St. has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 325-327 Walnut St. have?
Some of 325-327 Walnut St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325-327 Walnut St. currently offering any rent specials?
325-327 Walnut St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325-327 Walnut St. pet-friendly?
No, 325-327 Walnut St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 325-327 Walnut St. offer parking?
No, 325-327 Walnut St. does not offer parking.
Does 325-327 Walnut St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325-327 Walnut St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325-327 Walnut St. have a pool?
No, 325-327 Walnut St. does not have a pool.
Does 325-327 Walnut St. have accessible units?
No, 325-327 Walnut St. does not have accessible units.
Does 325-327 Walnut St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325-327 Walnut St. has units with dishwashers.
