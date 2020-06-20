318 Main St. #7A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub media room valet service

Luxury Lumina Junior 1 bedroom on 7th Floors in South of Market San Francisco (SOMA) - Luxury High End Condo in prime Lumina in SOMA. Junior 1 bedroom/studio located on 7th floor of this world class building. Unit Features:



- Modern Hardwood Floor Throughout

- Gaggenau Refrigerator & Freezer

- Gaggenau Chef Oven & Gas Cooktop

- 10' High Ceiling Thru-Out

- Ample Closet Space (large walk-in closet and regular size closet with custom made closet organizer)

- Epic Italian Porcelain Tile & Volakas Marble in the Bath

- In-Unit Laundry washer and dryer

- In-Unit climate control

- Luxury modern bathroom with Roman shower and tile flooring



Lumina offers residents world-class amenities such as a full-length saline lap pool, a 7,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art gym, landscaped outdoor spaces, rooftop, valet parking, 24-hour door service front desk service. On the ground floor of LUMINA, Woodlands Market offers organic and natural products from local suppliers as well as prepared foods and a coffee bar.



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



* Library Lounge

* Full-Length Saline Lap Pool & Spa

* 7,000 sq. ft. State-of-the-art Gym With Lockers

* 24-hour Door Service

* Rooftop Terrace With BBQ Grill

* Library

* Bike Room

* Screening Room

* Music Room

* Private Dining Room

* Club Lounge



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5799551)