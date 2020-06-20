All apartments in San Francisco
318 Main St. #7A

318 Main St · (408) 309-8920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

318 Main St, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 318 Main St. #7A · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
media room
valet service
Luxury Lumina Junior 1 bedroom on 7th Floors in South of Market San Francisco (SOMA) - Luxury High End Condo in prime Lumina in SOMA. Junior 1 bedroom/studio located on 7th floor of this world class building. Unit Features:

- Modern Hardwood Floor Throughout
- Gaggenau Refrigerator & Freezer
- Gaggenau Chef Oven & Gas Cooktop
- 10' High Ceiling Thru-Out
- Ample Closet Space (large walk-in closet and regular size closet with custom made closet organizer)
- Epic Italian Porcelain Tile & Volakas Marble in the Bath
- In-Unit Laundry washer and dryer
- In-Unit climate control
- Luxury modern bathroom with Roman shower and tile flooring

Lumina offers residents world-class amenities such as a full-length saline lap pool, a 7,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art gym, landscaped outdoor spaces, rooftop, valet parking, 24-hour door service front desk service. On the ground floor of LUMINA, Woodlands Market offers organic and natural products from local suppliers as well as prepared foods and a coffee bar.

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

* Library Lounge
* Full-Length Saline Lap Pool & Spa
* 7,000 sq. ft. State-of-the-art Gym With Lockers
* 24-hour Door Service
* Rooftop Terrace With BBQ Grill
* Library
* Bike Room
* Screening Room
* Music Room
* Private Dining Room
* Club Lounge

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Main St. #7A have any available units?
318 Main St. #7A has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 Main St. #7A have?
Some of 318 Main St. #7A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Main St. #7A currently offering any rent specials?
318 Main St. #7A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Main St. #7A pet-friendly?
No, 318 Main St. #7A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 318 Main St. #7A offer parking?
Yes, 318 Main St. #7A does offer parking.
Does 318 Main St. #7A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 Main St. #7A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Main St. #7A have a pool?
Yes, 318 Main St. #7A has a pool.
Does 318 Main St. #7A have accessible units?
No, 318 Main St. #7A does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Main St. #7A have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Main St. #7A does not have units with dishwashers.
