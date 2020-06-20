318 Main St. #7A

Amenities
Luxury Lumina Junior 1 bedroom on 7th Floors in South of Market San Francisco (SOMA) - Luxury High End Condo in prime Lumina in SOMA. Junior 1 bedroom/studio located on 7th floor of this world class building. Unit Features:
- Modern Hardwood Floor Throughout
- Gaggenau Refrigerator & Freezer
- Gaggenau Chef Oven & Gas Cooktop
- 10' High Ceiling Thru-Out
- Ample Closet Space (large walk-in closet and regular size closet with custom made closet organizer)
- Epic Italian Porcelain Tile & Volakas Marble in the Bath
- In-Unit Laundry washer and dryer
- In-Unit climate control
- Luxury modern bathroom with Roman shower and tile flooring
Lumina offers residents world-class amenities such as a full-length saline lap pool, a 7,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art gym, landscaped outdoor spaces, rooftop, valet parking, 24-hour door service front desk service. On the ground floor of LUMINA, Woodlands Market offers organic and natural products from local suppliers as well as prepared foods and a coffee bar.
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
* Library Lounge
* Full-Length Saline Lap Pool & Spa
* 7,000 sq. ft. State-of-the-art Gym With Lockers
* 24-hour Door Service
* Rooftop Terrace With BBQ Grill
* Library
* Bike Room
* Screening Room
* Music Room
* Private Dining Room
* Club Lounge
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5799551)