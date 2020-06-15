2922 Gough Street

Amenities

Fully Furnished Serviced Apartment. Flexible Lease Terms. AMSI Furnished Select. Cow Hollow. - Spacious top floor flat, recently renovated and redecorated. It offers 2 large bedrooms with 1.5 baths, including shower, tub, and separate water closet. The kitchen is updated, and complete with all your cooking needs. There is a formal dining room, breakfast room, and large living room with office space.



The main living space has a comfortable shabby chic couch, two sitting chairs, flatscreen tv, decorative fireplace, desk and chair. The lighting is comfortable, and reading lamps are spread throughout. Your view is onto a tree lined street, and overall this room offers a very peaceful and relaxing atmosphere.



The formal dining room has a table and 6 chairs, side bar, and remote candle lighting. Next to the dining room you will find your less formal breakfast room that accommodates 4, and is perfect for your morning coffee, computer time, or a casual lunch.



Both of the bedrooms are at the back of the flat, and look out onto the lush backyard. The rooms are very quiet, comfortable, and both offer queen beds complete with soft sheets, pillows and comforters for a restful nights sleep. In one of the rooms there is a desk and chair, and both are set with chest-of-drawers, and walk-in closets.



The kitchen is a spacious galley style, with modern appliances. The kitchen door opens onto a small landing, and gives you access to the backyard. In the shared backyard you will find a rod iron table and chairs for 4, and a beautiful plush setting of trees and fruits all year round!

There is a laundromat right around the corner that offers a variety of services including full laundry, and dry cleaning, within 24 hours. The local grocery store just across the street has a the deli that is refreshed daily. Marina Safeway is just a short walk away near the Marina Green, where you can enjoy a walk, run, workout, and the views of the Golden Gate Bridge. There is a farmer's market every Sunday at Ft. Mason, which is also a bonus in this neighborhood!



This location borders the Marina, Russian Hill, and Pacific Heights, and has bus lines steps from your door. Google and other transit lines are very accessible, and the freeways are within 10 minutes.



Walk Score 98 ** Transit Score 89 ** Bike Score 81



