San Francisco, CA
2922 Gough Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:40 AM

2922 Gough Street

2922 Gough Street · (415) 447-2000 ext. 2048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2922 Gough Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Union Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2922 Gough Street · Avail. now

$5,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Fully Furnished Serviced Apartment. Flexible Lease Terms. AMSI Furnished Select. Cow Hollow. - Spacious top floor flat, recently renovated and redecorated. It offers 2 large bedrooms with 1.5 baths, including shower, tub, and separate water closet. The kitchen is updated, and complete with all your cooking needs. There is a formal dining room, breakfast room, and large living room with office space.

The main living space has a comfortable shabby chic couch, two sitting chairs, flatscreen tv, decorative fireplace, desk and chair. The lighting is comfortable, and reading lamps are spread throughout. Your view is onto a tree lined street, and overall this room offers a very peaceful and relaxing atmosphere.

The formal dining room has a table and 6 chairs, side bar, and remote candle lighting. Next to the dining room you will find your less formal breakfast room that accommodates 4, and is perfect for your morning coffee, computer time, or a casual lunch.

Both of the bedrooms are at the back of the flat, and look out onto the lush backyard. The rooms are very quiet, comfortable, and both offer queen beds complete with soft sheets, pillows and comforters for a restful nights sleep. In one of the rooms there is a desk and chair, and both are set with chest-of-drawers, and walk-in closets.

The kitchen is a spacious galley style, with modern appliances. The kitchen door opens onto a small landing, and gives you access to the backyard. In the shared backyard you will find a rod iron table and chairs for 4, and a beautiful plush setting of trees and fruits all year round!
There is a laundromat right around the corner that offers a variety of services including full laundry, and dry cleaning, within 24 hours. The local grocery store just across the street has a the deli that is refreshed daily. Marina Safeway is just a short walk away near the Marina Green, where you can enjoy a walk, run, workout, and the views of the Golden Gate Bridge. There is a farmer's market every Sunday at Ft. Mason, which is also a bonus in this neighborhood!

This location borders the Marina, Russian Hill, and Pacific Heights, and has bus lines steps from your door. Google and other transit lines are very accessible, and the freeways are within 10 minutes.

Walk Score 98 ** Transit Score 89 ** Bike Score 81

No smoking

AMSI rents & manages fully furnished private residences for all your housing needs. As a temporary lodging solution, our inventory includes completely furnished apartments, condominiums, single family homes and townhouses. Residences are move-in ready and include utilities. Let AMSI accommodate all your extended or interim housing rental needs.

Ask us about our unfurnished rentals, property management, relocation services and real estate sales. AMSI is here to attend to all your housing requirements. https://www.amsires.com

415-447-2000

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5603823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2922 Gough Street have any available units?
2922 Gough Street has a unit available for $5,815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2922 Gough Street have?
Some of 2922 Gough Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2922 Gough Street currently offering any rent specials?
2922 Gough Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2922 Gough Street pet-friendly?
No, 2922 Gough Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2922 Gough Street offer parking?
No, 2922 Gough Street does not offer parking.
Does 2922 Gough Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2922 Gough Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2922 Gough Street have a pool?
No, 2922 Gough Street does not have a pool.
Does 2922 Gough Street have accessible units?
No, 2922 Gough Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2922 Gough Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2922 Gough Street does not have units with dishwashers.
