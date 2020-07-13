All apartments in San Francisco
947 BUSH

947 Bush St · (415) 234-1583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

947 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 0002 · Avail. now

$1,495

Studio · 1 Bath · 174 sqft

Unit 0411 · Avail. now

$2,395

Studio · 1 Bath · 273 sqft

Unit 0310 · Avail. now

$2,395

Studio · 1 Bath · 326 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0112 · Avail. now

$2,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0412 · Avail. now

$3,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 947 BUSH.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
This dapper cream and baby blue building is situated on a surprisingly leafy stretch of bustling Bush Street. This classic San Francisco building houses EFFICIENCY STUDIO WITH SHARED BATHROOM, STUDIO, ONE-BEDROOM and TWO-BEDROOM apartments. With hardwood floors, custom cabinetry and sleek appliances, the interiors keep up appearances. It’s a pet-friendly home, so bring your fur-baby with you!

Take it down a notch. Lower Nob Hill is the down-to-earth counterpart to its sophisticated sister neighborhood. Nestled between Nob Hill and the Tenderloin, this central community is an easy commute to FiDi, Mid-Market Tech Corridor and beyond. Lower Nob Hill offers a plethora of dining options and watering holes for our busy-bodies and food enthusiasts. Teeming with theaters, bars and indie galleries, this is an after-dark destination with laid-back appeal and casual charm.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and wh

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 947 BUSH have any available units?
947 BUSH has 7 units available starting at $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 947 BUSH have?
Some of 947 BUSH's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 947 BUSH currently offering any rent specials?
947 BUSH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 BUSH pet-friendly?
Yes, 947 BUSH is pet friendly.
Does 947 BUSH offer parking?
No, 947 BUSH does not offer parking.
Does 947 BUSH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 947 BUSH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 BUSH have a pool?
No, 947 BUSH does not have a pool.
Does 947 BUSH have accessible units?
No, 947 BUSH does not have accessible units.
Does 947 BUSH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 947 BUSH has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

