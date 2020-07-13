Amenities
This dapper cream and baby blue building is situated on a surprisingly leafy stretch of bustling Bush Street. This classic San Francisco building houses EFFICIENCY STUDIO WITH SHARED BATHROOM, STUDIO, ONE-BEDROOM and TWO-BEDROOM apartments. With hardwood floors, custom cabinetry and sleek appliances, the interiors keep up appearances. It’s a pet-friendly home, so bring your fur-baby with you!
Take it down a notch. Lower Nob Hill is the down-to-earth counterpart to its sophisticated sister neighborhood. Nestled between Nob Hill and the Tenderloin, this central community is an easy commute to FiDi, Mid-Market Tech Corridor and beyond. Lower Nob Hill offers a plethora of dining options and watering holes for our busy-bodies and food enthusiasts. Teeming with theaters, bars and indie galleries, this is an after-dark destination with laid-back appeal and casual charm.
