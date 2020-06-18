All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 2518 Polk Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
2518 Polk Street
Last updated May 31 2020 at 2:36 PM

2518 Polk Street

2518 Polk Street · (415) 728-5709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Russian Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2518 Polk Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Russian Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
rent controlled
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
rent controlled
2 WEEKS FREE OF RENT! Video Tour: https: (REMOVE SPACE) //youtu.be/ (REMOVE SPACE) pklyhneLbDE Virtual Tour with Floor Plan: https: (REMOVE SPACE) //real.vision/ (REMOVE SPACE) 2518-polk-st?o=u Come check out this awesome, all new, top floor apartment in a super convenient location. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, stone counters, tile flooring and great cabinet space. Living room spacious enough for your couch, chair, coffee table and mounted flat screen TV. 2 bedrooms with functional layouts large enough for your queen bed, side table and dresser. Both get great natural sunlight! Renovated bathroom with modern fixtures, subway tile and a shower/tub combo. Laundry room with stacked washer &amp;;; dryer and additional storage space great for bikes or outdoor gear. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout Designer lighting Forced air heating Old world charm with the right mix of modern! 2518 Polk St. is situated on the northern end of Polk Street. Numerous shops, cafes, restaurants are steps away! The location benefits from other nearby conveniences such as: ~7 minutes to the Corporate Shuttle stop at Van Ness and Union ~4 minute drive to Safeway Grocery store and Whole Foods Real Food Company Market, Walgreens and the epicenter of shopping on Polk Street just a couple of blocks away ~12 minute drive to the Golden Gate Bridge Minutes to beautiful running, biking trails at Fort Mason and Marina Green Shops, restaurants and entertainment right out down the block on Union Street and Chestnut Street DETAILS: Rent:$4320 Deposit: $4320 Laundry In-Unit No Parking Bed: 2 Bath: 1 Lease Term: 12 Months Pets: May be negotiable with pet deposit Rent controlled Renters insurance required REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS: Credit Score of 650+ Monthly income of 2.5x the amount of rent Positive references

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 Polk Street have any available units?
2518 Polk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 Polk Street have?
Some of 2518 Polk Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 Polk Street currently offering any rent specials?
2518 Polk Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 Polk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2518 Polk Street is pet friendly.
Does 2518 Polk Street offer parking?
No, 2518 Polk Street does not offer parking.
Does 2518 Polk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2518 Polk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 Polk Street have a pool?
No, 2518 Polk Street does not have a pool.
Does 2518 Polk Street have accessible units?
No, 2518 Polk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 Polk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2518 Polk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2518 Polk Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1025 SUTTER Apartments
1025 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street
2097 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
1660 BAY
1660 Bay St
San Francisco, CA 94123
1690 NORTH POINT
1690 N Point St
San Francisco, CA 94123
2079 Market
2075 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
969 BUSH
969 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
SoMa South Park
414 Bryant Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
449 O'Farrell
449 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity