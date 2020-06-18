2518 Polk Street

Amenities

2 WEEKS FREE OF RENT! Video Tour: https: (REMOVE SPACE) //youtu.be/ (REMOVE SPACE) pklyhneLbDE Virtual Tour with Floor Plan: https: (REMOVE SPACE) //real.vision/ (REMOVE SPACE) 2518-polk-st?o=u Come check out this awesome, all new, top floor apartment in a super convenient location. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, stone counters, tile flooring and great cabinet space. Living room spacious enough for your couch, chair, coffee table and mounted flat screen TV. 2 bedrooms with functional layouts large enough for your queen bed, side table and dresser. Both get great natural sunlight! Renovated bathroom with modern fixtures, subway tile and a shower/tub combo. Laundry room with stacked washer &;; dryer and additional storage space great for bikes or outdoor gear. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout Designer lighting Forced air heating Old world charm with the right mix of modern! 2518 Polk St. is situated on the northern end of Polk Street. Numerous shops, cafes, restaurants are steps away! The location benefits from other nearby conveniences such as: ~7 minutes to the Corporate Shuttle stop at Van Ness and Union ~4 minute drive to Safeway Grocery store and Whole Foods Real Food Company Market, Walgreens and the epicenter of shopping on Polk Street just a couple of blocks away ~12 minute drive to the Golden Gate Bridge Minutes to beautiful running, biking trails at Fort Mason and Marina Green Shops, restaurants and entertainment right out down the block on Union Street and Chestnut Street DETAILS: Rent:$4320 Deposit: $4320 Laundry In-Unit No Parking Bed: 2 Bath: 1 Lease Term: 12 Months Pets: May be negotiable with pet deposit Rent controlled Renters insurance required REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS: Credit Score of 650+ Monthly income of 2.5x the amount of rent Positive references