2191 Mission St APT 305, San Francisco, CA 94110

Cute 1-bedroom apartment newly renovated, a perfect blend of classic details and modern conveniences; the home has not been lived in since the renovation. The property contains 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom.

While you will likely spend your days enjoying the culinary delights of the city, for getting the day started with breakfast, or winding down with a cocktail, there is a kitchen fully equipped including kettle, microwave, refrigerator, freezer, oven and stove. The living area is equipped with a comfortable sofa and HDTV.

All flooring is engineered, all recently installed to the highest standards. Each bedroom has storage for clothing. The entire home is fully decorated with taste and equipped with all the necessary equipment to feel at home.



LOCATION DESCRIPTION

Neighborhood: MISSION The Mission is perhaps the trendiest neighborhood of San Francisco, and Mission Concourse is located in perhaps the trendiest part of the Mission. A mix of hipsters, tech employees, and families who have lived in the area for a generation, this area gives you a friendly view to a true cross-section of the city. Within a block or two you will find super-hot bars like Trick Bar, great artisan restaurants like Salumeria, and legendary San Francisco eateries like Flour and Water.

Of course you are in the Mission so you will find a large selection of restaurants serving authentic Mexican, Ecuadorian, Guatemalan and other ethnic foods at low prices. We like Mis Antojitos on 22nd and Bryan, or even Dona Teresa which is two doors down, both owned by neighbors.

There is a fantastic convenience store steps away on the corner stocking gourmet foods, drinks (including beer, wine, and liquor), ice and other necessary and not-so-necessary items. Across the street you will find a laundry including dry cleaning and finish laundry. Also within a blocks distance are numerous



